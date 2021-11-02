Gibraltar To Host Investor Day On November 17, 2021

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, will host an Investor Day - Creating Meaningful Value in High-Growth Markets...

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, will host an Investor Day - Creating Meaningful Value in High-Growth Markets - in New York City on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Gibraltar's senior team will discuss the company's vision and strategy from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible at https://gibraltar2021investorday.convene.com/ and will be archived on the Company's website at www.gibraltar1.com.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar's mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.

