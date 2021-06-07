Gibbs Gardens' Visitors Enjoy Radiant Beauty Of Hydrangea, Daylily Gardens

BALL GROUND, Ga., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak blooms of serene blues and glowing golden yellows greet visitors to Gibbs Gardens' hydrangea and daylily gardens.

"As spring slides into summer, the warm blue colors of the woodlands Hydrangea Garden offer visitors a totally different—but equally pleasing—experience than the thousands of bright, bold daylilies bordered by velvet green grass," said Jim Gibbs. The gardens' owner, designer and developer, Gibbs planned every inch of Gibbs Gardens with his visitors' experience in mind. His creation seamlessly blends artistically landscaped plant collections with streams, forests, hillsides and lowlands for a garden experience like no other

Hydrangea Collection Garden

More than 1,000 hydrangeas of 150 varieties thrive among mature hardwoods and rhododendrons along a forested north-facing slope on the hillside. Easy-walking shaded pathways guide visitors on a magical experience through the woodland gardens.

Hydrangea blossoms—ranging from soft blues to pink, white, lavender and purple—provide five months of blooms from mid-May until October. The Hydrangea Garden flows across six acres of woodlands—from the Manor House Gardens located on one of the highest points in northeast Cherokee County to The Pleasance Garden and the fern-carpeted lowlands.

Daylily Collection Garden

Thousands of Daylilies in vibrant shades—from bright yellow to deep ruby tones—march in softly curved columns across three acres of pristine green lawn. These daylilies are special: Jim Gibbs collected hundreds of varieties of daylilies then grew the plants in a specialized nursery until over 1,000 were ready to transplant. The daylilies begin blooming in June and continue through August. One long curving bed is planted with pastel shades while the other beds are mixed with red, orange, yellow, purple, white, apricot and pink.

About Gibbs Gardens: The 336-acre Gibbs Gardens is known for its five unique, artistically designed feature gardens and 21 themed and native plant collections set against a diverse ecosystem of meadows, forested hillsides/valley and wetlands fed by natural springs.

The feature gardens include The Daffodil Gardens—"the largest display of daffodils outside of Holland," according to Southern Living magazine; the Manor House Gardens; the 40-acre plus Japanese Gardens, The Water Lily Gardens and the newly opened Inspiration Gardens—with 150 feet of elevation.

