ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is pleased to announce the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded the company a multi-phase contract to develop and demonstrate a Connectorless Sea Train concept. DARPA has exercised the base development phase for $9,450,339.

Gibbs & Cox will leverage our capabilities to integrate advancements in integrated system design, robotic controls, autonomy, and hydrodynamic optimization. This new technical approach, coined by Gibbs and Cox as ARMADA (Articulated Resistance Minimized Autonomous Deployment Asset), seeks to reshape maritime vessel capabilities, enabling long-range deployments of medium-sized autonomous surface vessels without the need for either in-port or at-sea refueling.

DARPA's selection of Gibbs & Cox for the Sea Train program, combined with our other recent awards, illustrates G&C's rapid expansion in the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) industry. These awards have substantiated our imprint in this developing market and enable us to take a leadership role in the maritime industry's newest design challenges.

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is the largest independent and privately-owned naval architecture and marine engineering firm in the United States. Since our founding in 1929, 24 classes of combatants and nearly 7,000 vessels have been built to G&C designs. We proudly support military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Our passion is solving our customers' 21st century maritime challenges with quality and integrity.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibbs--cox-inc-selected-by-darpa-for-sea-train-concept-development-and-demonstration-301145740.html

SOURCE Gibbs & Cox, Inc.