Giant Tiger Is Committed To Feeding Families Across The Country

Giant Tiger has raised more than $105,000 this year to help end food insecurity.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition of World Food Day, Giant Tiger is pleased to announce that to date in 2021 it has raised more than $105,000 in food and funding for Food Banks across Canada.

World Food Day is celebrated every year worldwide on October 16 to commemorate the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Giant Tiger stores are committed to fighting hunger and supporting the diverse communities they call home by actively raising money throughout the year to help feed families through an ongoing partnership with Food Banks Canada and working directly with local food banks across the country. Through the power of in-store customer donations, Giant Tiger's Round-up Campaign to Fill Plates, which ran from September 27 to October 10, raised $38,049 and will provide 76,098 meals to families in need. The funds collected go directly to a food bank of choice within the community of the local Giant Tiger store, allowing customers to support their neighbours in need and directly improve food security within their community.

Alongside of collecting in-store donations, Giant Tiger stores also ran their annual brown bag campaign earlier this month. The brown bag campaign offers customers the opportunity to purchase $5 prefilled bags with select grocery essentials that are donated to their local food bank.

"Giant Tiger is a people-first organization and we are dedicated to serving the communities we call home. We recognize that by working to end food insecurity we are working to build healthier communities," said Paul Wood, President and CEO, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Traditionally, food banks are in high demand leading into the holiday season and now, more than ever, Canadians are feeling the financial impact of COVID-19. It's important for our stores to give back so everyone in their community will have access to safe and nutritious food."

According to Food Banks Canada, 1 in 8 people assisted by food banks are employed and 34% of those relying on food banks nationally are children, while they only represent 19% of the population.

"Every one of us has a role in helping our neighbours and communities suffering from food insecurity. Partners like Giant Tiger help us reach the public with our message and contribute to our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry," said David Armour, Interim CEO, Food Banks Canada.

As a community proud retailer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited partners with many local and national charities donating time, money and goods across the country, and is always looking at ways to give back to the communities they call home.

About Giant Tiger: Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in-store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud #SavingstoSmileAbout

About Food Banks Canada:Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who - last year - made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity - while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

