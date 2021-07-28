Giant Oak Expands Footprint To Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giant Oak, Inc. announced its expansion to Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 2013, Giant Oak is the leading data-screening innovator that operates at the frontiers of behavioral science and machine learning to detect unknown threats.

"As a growth-stage technology company helping financial institutions, expanding our offices to Greenville, South Carolina, was an easy decision for us," explained Gary M. Shiffman, founder and CEO of Giant Oak. " Greenville is a great place to grow a tech company and recruit talent in today's tight job market because people want to live and work there. And, Greenville is conveniently located halfway in between two massive financial districts, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, allowing us to better serve our customers and institutions in this area."

Shiffman, an applied micro-economist and professor of economics, founded Giant Oak and created its flagship technology, GOST ®. Shiffman is also the author of The Economics of Violence: How Behavioral Science Can Transform Our View of Crime, Insurgency, and Terrorism with Cambridge University Press in 2020. Along with Giant Oak, Shiffman co-founded Consilient , both of which are machine learning and artificial intelligence companies building solutions to support professionals in the fields of combating financial crime and managing risk.

This announcement comes shortly after Giant Oak achieved SOC-2 compliance, ensuring the safe handling of data following rigorous examination of security, availability, and confidentiality controls. Patented earlier this year, GOST is a trusted platform for screening and continuous vetting in the financial services industry and government agencies.

"I am thrilled to welcome Giant Oak, an innovative national security and RegTech company, to the Greenville business community. Innovative technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, are integral to ensuring our safety and security, combating illicit behaviors such as fraud, money laundering, and ransomware," said U.S. Representative William Timmons of South Carolina's 4th Congressional District.

For more information about Giant Oak or GOST, please visit www.giantoak.com or email info@giantoak.com .

About Giant OakAt Giant Oak, we build trusted tools at the frontiers of behavioral science and artificial intelligence that enable you to make both rapid and informed decisions in an increasingly dynamic security environment. Giant Oak Search Technology (GOST ®) makes screening easy. GOST is an open-source search and triage tool that builds a custom internet domain and organizes information to detect suspicious behavior. GOST re-indexes the open and deep webs to return publicly available electronic information (PAEI) in prioritized results relevant to the user's requirements. By deploying machine-learning algorithms to refine search results and generate analytic scores, entities are sorted by relevance and threat level. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com.

