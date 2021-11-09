Giant Food Announces New Store Opening In Fort Washington, Md.

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the grand opening of a new redeveloped store located at 9580 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, Md., in Prince George's County. The store will officially open at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 12, and the store will serve as a convenient one-stop-shop featuring Giant's new and improved store format with enhanced and expanded departments and amenities to better serve the local community.

The store will feature Giant's latest innovations in enhanced departments and offerings for customers from a large produce and organic section including locally grown and sourced fresh fruits and vegetables and expanded prepared food offerings to a gourmet cheese section, freshly made sushi and full-service deli, seafood, and meat departments. Outside of traditional grocery offerings, the new store will also host a full-service floral department, free Wi-Fi, and a Starbucks.

"We have recognized the need for a new top of the line grocery store for the residents of Fort Washington, a neighborhood we have served for nearly 45 years, and have been looking forward to opening this remodeled location to better serve the community," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "We're confident this new store delivers on the convenience, quality, value, and finest customer experience that the community deserves and look forward to serving the neighborhood's residents for all of their grocery needs."

In addition, the new store includes a full-service in-store Giant Pharmacy offering a range of convenient services such as vaccines administered by Giant's certified pharmacists including COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses as well as seasonal flu shots, and free consultations including recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products.

For added convenience, customers also have the option to place Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and choose to either pick up their groceries at the new location or have them delivered right to their doors.

Customers at the new store also have access to Giant's team of licensed in-store nutritionists for free online and phone consultations as well as online nutrition classes and webinars. To sign up for a class or contact Giant's nutritionists, visit giantfood.com/nutrition.

To further serve the needs of the community, especially during the busy holiday season, Giant has hired over 180 associates to work at the new store.

Giant is proudly opening the redeveloped store alongside the continued community support of the Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The new store serves as a replacement for Giant's previous store at the same location.

About Giant FoodThis year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 25 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 156 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

