Giant Food Announces Donation Of Essential Supplies Valued At $2 Million During COVID-19 Pandemic Plus Financial Donation Of $550,000 Raised From "Lend A Hand For Hunger" Holiday Program

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today a donation of toilet paper and hand sanitizer valued at $2 million dollars to eleven local nonprofit organizations: Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, USO-Metro, Donate Delaware, US Dream Academy, Salvation Army, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and United Way.

Giant is also proud to have supported its communities during the holiday season through its "Lend a Hand for Hunger" Holiday Program which raised over $550,000. The campaign gave customers an opportunity to get involved in supporting their neighbors during the holiday season by rounding up their change on their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The donations have been distributed to Giant's five area food bank partners - Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, all part of the Feeding America network.

"Our nonprofit partners continue to see a high demand for essential supplies such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer as the coronavirus crisis continues to put many under extraordinary pressure," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "It's important for us to do all that we can as a neighbor to serve our communities and we are humbled to be able to support our nonprofit partners with monetary and supply donations during this time."

"During this pandemic, items like hand sanitizer and toilet tissue are some of the most essential supplies to ensure health and wellbeing, yet have also been the hardest to come by - especially for people who are already struggling to afford food," said Molly McGlinchy, the Capital Area Food Bank's Sr. Director of Procurement and Direct Programs. "Giant's generous donation of these items is making a big difference for thousands of our neighbors in the midst of this incredibly challenging time."

"USO-Metro is humbled to receive such a generous and impactful donation from our partners at Giant Food. While the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone this year, we are especially grateful to be able to offer in-kind goods to our local military community who have been impacted by COVID-19," said Elaine Rogers, Chief Executive Office of the USO-Metro. "This donation could not have come at a better time, and we can't thank Giant Food enough for their longstanding partnership with our USO and their commitment to give back to our service members."

"At a time when so many retailers are understandably limiting the amount of hand sanitizer and paper products available for purchase, we are beyond grateful for Giant's generous donation of these items, which will help our statewide network of community partners remain open and operational while ensuring Marylanders can effectively minimize the spread of COVID-19," said Carmen Del Guercio, Maryland Food Bank President & CEO. "Giant's timely gift proves that there are many ways to help our neighbors in need, and highlights the value of donations of all kinds during these challenging times."

To learn more about Giant's efforts to support the needs of its communities and hunger relief during this challenging time, please visit giantfood.com.

