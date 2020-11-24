GI Alliance Expands Operations Into Oklahoma With Addition Of Adult Gastroenterology Associates

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest and leading independent gastroenterology services organization, today announced expansion into a seventh state through a partnership with Adult Gastroenterology Associates (AGA) of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

AGA, founded in 1987, has grown to become the leading provider of GI care for northeastern Oklahoma and the greater Tulsa area. With a team of ten physicians and three advanced level providers, AGA provides specialized gastrointestinal care and a variety of ancillary services to patients in the Tulsa area. The group also has satellite offices in Muskogee, Vinita, Bartlesville, Enid, Stillwater, and Tahlequah.

"We are excited to welcome AGA to GI Alliance and our expanding network of physicians. We selectively choose strategic partners that are like-minded and share our commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective care," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "Joining forces with AGA further strengthens our position as the leading provider of GI care in the country and enhances our presence in the South Central United States."

"We look forward to teaming up with GI Alliance and working alongside physicians that share our commitment to patient-centered care. Having the strength and resources of GI Alliance behind us will enhance our ability to provide best-in-class care to the growing populations of Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma," said Dr. Jeffery Blonsky, President of AGA.

About GI AllianceGI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing over 370 independent gastroenterologists and 780 providers operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI practices that are part of GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve the quality of care for patients.

