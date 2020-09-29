Ghost VFX Opens Vancouver Based Studio And Names Gillian Pearson Studio Manager

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost VFX, a worldwide award-winning visual effects house, announced today the exciting unveiling of their newest studio location in Vancouver B.C. With thriving studios across the globe in Los Angeles, Copenhagen, London, Manchester, and now Vancouver, this is only the first of many developments in Ghost VFX's rapidly growing expansion plan. VFX expert Gillian Pearson has been chosen to lead as Studio Manager, overseeing the day-to-day operations including recruiting a new team of top-tier talent, and overall studio management. Located in Vancouver, a known hub of visual effects and animation, this state-of-the-art facility will amplify Ghost VFX's global footprint, continuing their unparalleled commitment to meet client demand with exceptional service.

President of Ghost VFX Tom Kendall said, "We feel very fortunate to welcome Gillian to our leadership team and have the utmost confidence in her abilities to establish the new facility as the area's go-to studio and recruit an exceptional team of Vancouver-based talent. Her industry expertise, knowledge and relationships are highly valued and will complement the global synergies our teams have been able to achieve in an ever-changing, dynamic industry."

During Pearson's extensive career in the entertainment industry, she has earned a well-regarded reputation for her skills in visual effects and as a leader for the next generation of VFX talent. Not only did she co-found the Lost Boys: School of VFX, a renowned visual effects college, but she is credited as VFX Producer on numerous highly acclaimed projects such as A+E/History's "Six" and two seasons of "Project Blue Book," and acted as Production Manager and Studio Manager at CoSA VFX for three seasons of Warner Bros TV/Fox's "Gotham," as well as feature films including, "The Conjuring 2," and "Foxcatcher."

Gillian Pearson commented on her new role as Vancouver Studio Manager, stating, "I'm very excited to have joined Ghost VFX, both for their exceptional creative quality and the great people and leadership. I look forward to the Vancouver studio becoming a valued member of the international group - a place where artists thrive, and amazing projects are made."

The Ghost VFX Studio in Vancouver is located at 2339 Columbia Street, Suite 200 Vancouver, BC V5Y 3Y3. For more information, visit Ghostvfx.com or contact info@ghostvfx.com

About Ghost VFXGHOST VFX ( www.GhostVFX.com) is a full-service, visual effects house. For over twenty years, they have collaborated with the very best to create award-winning, innovative visual effects. With contributions to over two hundred feature films, television and interactive projects, GHOST VFX is home to a talented team of artists and production professionals around the world who make the impossible possible, fulfilling the dreams of clients and artists alike. Ghost VFX is part of Streamland Media group of companies and has locations in Los Angeles, Copenhagen, London, Manchester and Vancouver.

Media Contact: Pauline Avendano, pavendano@streamlandmedia.com, +1-626-354-8644

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ghost-vfx-opens-vancouver-based-studio-and-names-gillian-pearson-studio-manager-301140109.html

SOURCE Ghost VFX