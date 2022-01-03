GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report For The Week Ended January 1, 2022

The Company Shattered Every Single Projection it had for 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) ("GGTOOR, Inc.", "GTOR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces 2021 was quite a year for GGToor! The Company offered over 120 tournaments to our players, drawing a combined total of over 40,000 player registrations and 165,000+ Unique Twitch Viewers tuning in to watch the action! Our database of players grew massively, and now stands at well over 24,000 unique e-mail accounts.

Over the course of the year the Company shattered every single monthly record along the way. Here are some of the highlights: In the month of April, the Company tallied almost 40,000 Twitter impressions. In August, the Company processed over 6,700 player registrations in a single month and saw Discord membership surge by 2,700 new members. In November, the Company had four different sponsors support our events, tallied a combined total of over 23,000 visits to our Twitter profile, and drew over 25,000 unique Twitch viewers to our tournament streams. In December, the Company had expanded its capacity and crowned new Champions in seventeen different tournaments.

The Company's social media presence grew dramatically as well! There were over 140,000 visits to our Twitter profile, and the Company tallied over 381,000 Twitter impressions over the course of the year. Our Discord membership grew over 1,000 percent, soaring from about 1,600 members at the end of 2020 to over 16,000 members here in 2021!

The Company could not have achieved this explosive growth without the help of our team and their commitment to excellence. In the last few months, the Company brought on fresh staff and consultants to expand its Tournament Administration Division, add functionality to our Web Site, and develop innovative marketing strategies. With these new members joining the GGToor family, the Company is moving into the future of eSports confident the Company will surpass the achievements of 2021. In the New Year, the Company is focusing its efforts on several goals, growing our participant's numbers, offering more tournaments for some of the most popular games, growing our base of sponsors and advertisers, expanding into Cryptocurrency/blockchain and, developing an in-person affiliate venues program.

The Company has delivered everything and more it promised shareholders in 2021. Management is excited about the amazing opportunities and value the Company can deliver to our amazing player base, all our investors, and our advertising partners in the year ahead!

Company CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., had this to say about 2021, "Our incomparable management team along with our supporting cast of team members has delivered results way beyond projections. Each month the Company metrics continue to explode with numbers that are mind boggling. There is nothing I love more than being forced to continually modify our projections upward because the growth of the business continues to exceed our expectations. I want to thank our incredible team and all the shareholders, vendors and subcontractors who helped us have a banner 2021!"

This weekend's Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links tournament was a real blast from the past. With the Harpies' Hunting Ground skill banned for this tournament, old titans of the meta that played slower, trap-based strategies (like Invoked and Shiranui) came back to give the gimped Harpie decks a run for their money. When the Top 4 settled, we saw a throwback to the DSOD era of Duel Links, with Invoked, Shiranui, and even Ritual Beasts represented alongside Harpies.

The Invoked deck piloted by Grucius stole the show, featuring the new Yang Zing archetype from the recently released Fantastic Arc box. The audience's reaction was initially divided over whether the deck did justice to Yang Zing though, because of its omission of the Yang Zing boss monster in favor of relying on Invoked. But, when Grucius brought the "new deck" all the way to the finals vs. the hated Harpies, the crowd put aside their reservations and united to cheer it on with all their energy. Grucius was able to best the Harpies, adding another GGToor Championship to his resume while also putting the new box on the map!

