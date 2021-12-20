GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report For The Week Ended December 18, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) ("GGTOOR, Inc.,", "GTOR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company came under its largest Cyber Attack, yesterday, Sunday, December 19, 2021. The Company's technical staff did a fantastic job defending our servers. In total we stopped 353 attacks, 364 false registrations and the Company banned 25 IP Addresses. The unwelcome news is we had to deal with a major Cyber Attack. The good news is we are becoming a major threat and a recognized force in the eSports sector otherwise they would not come after us.

For the first time in the Company's History, GGToor has posted a combined tally of over 1,000 total player registrations for 3 weeks in a row, this week crowning new champions in MTG Arena, BGMI, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (team edition!) With Christmas coming up, one might expect things to quiet down in the week ahead... BUT STAY TUNED! GGToor is just getting started, and the company is expected to announce more records being shattered next week with the conclusion of our final events in 2021!

In Magic the Gathering Arena, the event drew 330 registrants, once again breaking the Company's prior records for the game! The Company's last event saw mono white as a popular choice of deck archetype, and this weekend we saw other favorites emerge, including Jund, mono green, and Esper, yielding the most diverse field we have seen comprise the meta for a long time. From the amazing win of John Girardot's Esper deck, building an army to ultimately deal all 20 damage in a single attack phase, to ahh dean's massive gamble of conceding game 1 of the semi-finals to avoid being on drawing instead of on play backfiring and dropping the match 2-1, the tournament featured many memorable moments for the fans, and we look forward to offering our special Alchemy event for the community next week!

According to Sabien Senlanne, CTO of Sogeti France offers his predictions for esports in 2022. The Capgemini Group, Sogeti operates in more than 100 locations globally Specializes in Digital Assurance and Testing, Cloud and Cybersecurity, all fueled by AI and automation.

Prediction 1: The growth of mixed reality (physical and virtual) esports, I expect to see a rapid increase in esports players competing in a combination of the virtual and physical space. We have already seen people wearing virtual reality (VR) helmets in the physical environment in game shows and entertainment programs — for example where a blank space is populated via VR and esports will evolve in the same direction.

Prediction 2: More mixed-gender teams, I would love to see more mixed teams taking part in top esports competitions. Currently, we typically see all-male teams competing against all-male teams, but there is a move towards mixed-gender teams. With figures suggesting nearly half the world's gamers are women and girls, there is no reason this should not be the case

Prediction 3: Esports personalities enter the corporate space. We are all used to annual conferences where sports personalities are invited to motivate the audience with advice and anecdotes about how they have made it to the top of their profession. From teamwork and training to nutrition and mental stamina, their success stories inspire and enthuse audiences. Why not esports professionals? In Asia, they are already treated like soccer stars and their popularity is growing in Europe too.

Prediction 4: Say hello to the metaverse, A game in a game. The internet is moving into a new era as the metaverse offers digital interactions for socializing, trading, working, collaborating — and gaming. I predict a lot of metaverse propositions for gaming in fantasy worlds with immersive experiences. This will accelerate the development of metaverse-based games in the coming year.

Prediction 5: Accelerating growth. Gaming is not new. In fact, the first esports event took place back in October 1972 at Stamford University. Fast forward fifty years and the industry is worth significantly more now than it was then. In 2020, global esports revenues reached $1.1B, representing a year-over-year growth of almost 16 percent. In a rapidly growing subsection of the gaming industry, I expect this growth to accelerate still further in 2022 and beyond, with some figures suggesting the market will reach $6.82B by 2027.

The Company agrees with those predictions. We have been writing almost the same information through our press releases during the last 12 months, if you have been following the Company's journey then you understand the Company is about to explode bigger and faster than what we have been during the last 12 months. Our team member's commitment to demanding work and excellence is paying off in a big way, 2022 is going to be an amazing and dynamic growth year.

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming's portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register log on to https://GGToor.com/home.php. In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

