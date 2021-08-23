GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report For The Week Ended August 21, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) ("GGTOOR, Inc.,", "GTOR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this weekend at GGtoor.com the Company started three different over time tournaments, for Garena Free Fire, PubG Mobile, and Clash of Clans. These three tournaments drew a combined tally of over 1,500 registrations! As these competitions play out over the course of several days, the Company is working to solidify its September lineup, which will not only include the next installment for many of our more popular tournament series, but some new game titles such as Brawlhalla and Smash Brothers Ultimate, offering tournaments for these games for the first time!

The Company is diligently monitoring COVID and the devastating impact this horrible virus has had on tens of thousands of people across the globe. Provided exposure to his horrible virus is mitigated to a level the Company feels exposure is highly unlikely, it plans on incorporating in-person events to our strategy moving forward. This not only includes strictly tournament events, but also creating a presence in other ways, such as attending Necronomicon, a Sci Fi Fantasy and gaming convention in Tampa, Florida. And, as we look to put most of the restrictions of COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror, we're also exploring the idea of hosting Meetups in Orlando, FL. These gatherings would empower organizers, sponsors, and all others involved in the eSports industry to gather, network with others in the industry, and discuss a variety of topics designed to better understand the industry and see even greater success!

Gaming, once thought to be an activity for the young, has proliferated through all age groups and demographics, and has evolved to not only be a pastime for fun, but also a career path, with content creators providing live broadcasts and in-depth videos, professional teams forming with the highest level of competitors, and endless possibilities being created. As the eSports industry grows from the new realities we see in the gaming world, the path forward is complicated, with many different players in the industry. Some cannot figure out the mechanics, but that is changing fast, and we believe that in the year ahead, it will be recognized that eSports is no longer just for children but will continue to grow and becoming more mainstream. The average player is now 34 years old and owns a house, and has children, and a growing percentage of gamers are female.

While the data is very encouraging, we need to do more to make sure that the industry continues to make progress in becoming more inclusive, so any player with the talent and drive to compete can succeed. We at GGToor encourage everyone to join and start playing, no matter what your background is! We live by our Mission Statement: "To create opportunities for enthusiasts in eSports by empowering and partnering with them to organize events and play the game they love."

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming's portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

