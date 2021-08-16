GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report For The Week Ended August 14, 2021

The Company has Exceeded 10,000 Discord Members (the Magic 10,000) Over Four Months Ahead of Projections!

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) ("GGTOOR, Inc.", "GTOR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces earlier this year it had set a goal to hit 10,000 Discord members by 12/31/2021. The Company is beyond excited to inform you it has exceeded 10,000 Discord Members. The Company beat its projection by 140 days or well over four months ahead of projection. Our growth this year has been truly remarkable, and we continue to raise our sights toward greater achievements in the months ahead! We want to thank our team of warriors, that day by day are putting their best efforts to make GGToor one of the greatest eSports platforms.

The GGtoor.com merchandise shop is now live! GGTheShop.com has been redesigned to make it easier for GGToor.com members to redeem their Shadow Credits and create a better user experience. Luis A. Arce, President of Shadow Gaming Inc., said, "We are going to promote the GGTheShop.com on its own domain, as well as on the GGToor.com website, to make it easier for our players and their friends to acquire their favorite GGToor merchandise."

Our first Garena Free Fire tournament was extremely well received by the community, with over 2,300 players registering for the event! The event started with several hundred teams competing, and over the course of time the field whittled down to the top six from the open division facing off against the top six from the Invite/Influencer division earlier this week. Special thanks to PMMODIJI for casting on Twitch caster, as well as Blood and Deepanshu both casting on YouTube.

Team Total Gaming lead the Free Fire event in the kill category, totaling thirty-nine kills, and there were several memorable moments throughout the event, such as Team HS using a well thought out strategy of two players staying on watch, one sniper and one spray gunner firm behind the trees, giving cover fire to their teammates looting advanced equipment. When the dust settled on the Grand Finals, Quantica won decisively with eighty-four points, total gaming took second with seventy-six points, and ace conquer came in third with 64 points. Congratulations to Team Quantica!

After that amazing event, this weekend we offered our first Pokémon Unite event, along with another tournament in our very popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links series. We also crowned the winner of our Clash of Clans event this weekend as well, and these three events drew a combined total of nine hundred player registrations!

The GGToor Pokémon Unite Battle #1 was a testament to how strong players were able to understand, adapt to, and even create a meta for this newly released game! Most of the teams put together well-balanced compositions, which included an engage like Snorlax, a sustain like Eeldegoss, and a Pokémon like Lucario for objective control and effective split farming. Rounding out the team we would see hyper carries, Pokémon such as cinderace or greninja, that do well at shredding or bursting down the health bars of the enemy team. A memorable pick this weekend was MaidGardevoir's namesake pick of Gardevoir, bringing massive amounts of damage output with her area abilities, often changing the tide of teamfights with Fairy Singularity, Gardevoir's unite move.

Teams like Wintraders and Snowpoint's Team lined up with hopes to dethrone Team Luvdeez, the #1 seed, and both teams were able to take a game off this powerhouse. However, one game was not enough, and the impressive consistency and control of Team Luvdeez once again shone through, enabling them to add the GGToor event to their impressive resume of first place wins!

In the lead up to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Worlds event, the excitement could be felt for our own event, Showdown #7, drawing over four hundred registrations! The top cut featured several archetypes, with Onomot representing an unusually large share of the meta. Various other archetypes hopeful to overthrow the Onomot invasion, like T.G. and six samurai, all lost early on, leaving the top four dominated by Onomats. Gozu, a DLE legend, was able to take the win in a Grand Finals mirror match, earning his 14th tournament belt, and taking home the first place CASH prize along with the glory!

