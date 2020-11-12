GGconversations featuring Major-General (Ret'd) Richard Rohmer, Honorary Lieutenant-General of the Canadian Armed Forces, and Mrs. Debbie Sullivan, 2020 National Silver Cross Mother

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will host a very special virtual GGconversations on the importance of remembrance, in honour of Canadian veterans and their families on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EST.

This special edition of GGconversations will feature live conversations with Major-General (Ret'd) Richard Rohmer, Honorary Lieutenant-General of the Canadian Armed Forces and a veteran of the Second World War, and Mrs. Debbie Sullivan, 2020 National Silver Cross Mother. The Governor General will also present a short video commemorating the 75 th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, featuring interviews with veterans from across Canada talking about the physical and psychological scars their participation in the war effort left on them.

Major-General (Ret'd) Rohmer is a veteran of D-Day, the Battle of Normandy and the Liberation of Holland. Among his many lifetime achievements, Major-General (Ret'd) Rohmer was appointed Officer of the Order of Canada in 1990, and held several command positions in the Canadian Armed Forces during his service.

Mrs. Debbie Sullivan is the 2020 National Silver Cross Mother, chosen by the Royal Canadian Legion to represent the mothers of Canada at the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa and at other official functions throughout the year. Mrs. Sullivan's son, Lt(N) Christopher Edward Saunders, was a Naval Officer in the Royal Canadian Navy. He was killed on October 6, 2004, when a fire broke out onboard HMCS Chicoutimi , where he was serving at the time.

Should you have a question for the Governor General or her guests, we invite you to submit your questions by email in advance of the event to rsvp2@gg.ca. We want to hear from you!

The English live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

The French live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/fr/ggconversations.

The recorded video will be posted online following the event at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations .

Follow GGJuliePayette on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada