GFL Environmental Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Divestiture Assets

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL" or the "Company") (GFL) - Get Report (TSX: GFL), a leading North American diversified environmental services company, announced today the successful closing of the acquisition of the divestiture assets resulting from the transaction between Waste Management, Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. The assets to be acquired by the Company, which include 34 collection operations, 36 transfer stations and 18 landfills across 10 U.S. states, are supported by over 900 employees. The US$863.5 million purchase price for the acquisition was satisfied through a combination of drawings under the Company's revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

Patrick Dovigi, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL, said, "We are excited to welcome the over 900 employees joining the GFL family today." Mr. Dovigi continued, "When we completed our initial public offering earlier this year, we significantly de-levered our balance sheet with the goal of creating long term equity value for our shareholders by pursuing accretive acquisitions of high-quality assets and improving our operating margins. This acquisition, together with our recently completed acquisition of WCA Waste Corporation, will advance this goal and further support our organic growth strategy." Mr. Dovigi added, "We will now work to implement our well-established integration plans for these acquisitions while maintaining our focus on tuck-in acquisitions and opportunities to realize meaningful synergies."

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households. For more information, visit the GFL web site at www.gflenv.com. To subscribe for investor email alerts please visit https://investors.gflenv.com or click here.

