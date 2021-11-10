GFED Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - GFED

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) - Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Report to QCR Holdings, Inc. is fair to Guaranty shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Guaranty shareholders may elect to receive, subject to proration, (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of Guaranty common stock they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Guaranty shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Guaranty and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Guaranty shareholders; (2) determine whether QCR is underpaying for Guaranty; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Guaranty shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Guaranty shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

