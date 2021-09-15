GF Institute Announces Berkshire Roots As An Inaugural Partner Launching Credentialed Cannabis Education

VENTURA, Calif. and PITTSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower is proud to announce Berkshire Roots and its CEO James Winokur are joining the inaugural GF Institute Steering Committee as Founding Members.

GF Institute (GFI) is launching the first three standardized certificate programs designed to prepare cannabis professionals with the fundamental, functional knowledge necessary to be successful in the fast-growing industry. Powered by Green Flower's expansive library of educational cannabis content and guided by the insight and expertise of more than 30 of the industry's leading employers, these programs are designed to inspire professionalism in employees, credibility with consumers and patients, as well as a greater sense of equity and social responsibility to cannabis.

"GF Institute brings much needed standards in education and training to the cannabis industry. We are proud to be working with GF Institute, alongside our Founding Member peers, to design a genuine solution to a real industry need," said Winokur. "The credential program we have designed provides the basis of a thorough recruitment and onboarding plan. The Certificates will help our employees, whatever their background, to experience high-quality, consistent training in order to execute their roles professionally and competently."

The first GF Institute Cannabis Credentials, available today, are comprised of 3 separate certificate programs, each designed to meet equip learners with skills required to meet the specific needs and expectations of high-demand positions that already exist in the industry:

Dispensary Associate Certificate (DAC)

Cultivation Technician Certificate (CTC)

Manufacturing Agent Certificate (MAC)

"The cannabis industry's rapid growth in recent years puts a spotlight on the clear need for the creation of real, meaningful, research-tested standards like what GFI will provide for this workforce," said Gil Christie, the inaugural chairman of GF Institute. "Berkshire Roots' presence as a true leader and innovator in our field provides the Green Flower Institute with a much-needed perspective as we work with the ANSI National Accreditation Board to standardize the industry like never before."

Because much of the recruited talent to the fast-growing cannabis industry has little to no pre-existing, formalized cannabis experience or knowledge, cannabis employers are often left to train new employees from scratch. The rapid, consistent pace of change in the cannabis industry also leaves many employers without the bandwidth or expertise required to develop their own industry-adopted programs with the necessary level of scientific rigor and educational depth for success.

As a result, the cannabis industry collectively faces a host of painful and costly business problems stemming from a lack of training, including: high turnover, poor customer service, unsafe products, costly compliance mistakes, and other barriers to profitability. With the creation of GF Institute, the cannabis industry will build a truly skilled and talented workforce through standardized education, and credential holders will proudly be able to demonstrate their professionalism, knowledge, and credibility to their co-workers, customers, and patients.

"Berkshire Roots has a long history of supporting organizations within our communities, across Massachusetts, and beyond," said Winokur. "GF Institute's mission to promote professionalism, credibility, and equity through education reinforces the work our team is doing on a daily basis with worthy groups, nonprofits, and community organizations."

On successful completion of a credential, each individual learner is automatically granted membership to GF Institute. GFI will offer its members exclusive access to continuing education content, networking and career development opportunities, and more.

Cannabis executives or brand representatives interested in learning more about either GF Institute or the certificate programs, including a full list of Steering Committee members, should visit www.gfinstitute.org to download the full program documentation and submit an application.

About Green Flower:Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Berkshire Roots:

Berkshire Roots is one of Massachusetts leading cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary operators providing craft-grown cannabis from Berkshire County, the highest elevation in the state. The company's team members in retail, cultivation, extraction lab and infused products are considered amongst the best in the state. Berkshire Roots branded products are sold in its own dispensaries and in select stores around the state. Its dispensaries offer a variety of curated products from other Massachusetts producers. Berkshire Roots is committed to using our voice to end racial injustice within our community and at the national level through its diversity training, hiring practices and donations to like-minded organizations.

