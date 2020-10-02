Getty Realty Corp. To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 423-9813, or (201) 689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, October 22, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, October 29, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13711313.

About Getty Realty Corp.Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 887 properties and leased 59 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

