Getty Realty Corp. To Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) - Get Report will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13715659.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

