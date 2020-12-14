Getty Images Names Milena Alberti-Perez As Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images , a world leader in visual communications, has announced the appointment of Milena Alberti-Perez as Chief Financial Officer.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images , a world leader in visual communications, has announced the appointment of Milena Alberti-Perez as Chief Financial Officer. Alberti-Perez joins Getty Images leadership team at the start of 2021 and will be based out Getty Images' New York office.

Ms. Alberti-Perez joins Getty Images with over 20 years of experience in media and finance, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer of independent advertising technology company MediaMath. Beginning her career in banking with Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley, Alberti-Perez spent 16 years at Penguin Random House in both finance and publishing roles, including serving as Chief Financial Officer. She also advised Random House in the merger of Penguin and Random House, the largest transaction in book publishing history.

"Milena brings to Getty Images more than 20 years of leadership, a breadth of experience and a proven track record of results," said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Getty Images. "I look forward to Milena's voice on the executive team and to her contributions as Chief Financial Officer as we continue to evolve Getty Images and deliver against our goals."

"I am thrilled to be joining Getty Images, the leader in authentic visual content at this important moment in time. I look forward to being a part of Getty Images' leadership team, guiding its finance organization and contributing to future business success as we take Getty Images into the next 25 years," said Alberti-Perez.

Ms. Alberti-Perez holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. A native Spanish speaker with significant international and board experience, she lives in New York City with her husband and three children.

