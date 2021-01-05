Getting Back To Business: PCL Construction Develops Cleaning Module To Bring Confidence Back To Businesses And Shoppers

PURE Portal utilizes FAR UV light to deactivate 99.9% of pathogens on retail carts.

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sanitize. Clean. Repeat. This routine is all too normal for businesses right now. PCL Construction has decades of experience building facilities that incorporate UV technology to deactivate pathogens at an industrial scale. The company has leveraged this experience and partnered with Sterilray™ to create a revolutionary solution to effectively deactivate numerous pathogens like COVID-19 and remove the burden of manual sanitization - PURE Portal.

PURE Portal is different from other solutions in the market as it is safe for human exposure, doesn't damage exposed surfaces and works in just seconds. The performance of the module has been tested in an independent laboratory to confirm the effectiveness to deactivate COVID-19 on retail carts. Each module utilizes FAR-UV light technology to deactivate COVID-19 in just two seconds within six inches of the lamp surface. Unlike other products that use chemicals and have a waste byproduct to manage or UV-C light which damages the surfaces that are being cleaned, FAR-UV light is safe for human exposure, and does not damage the surfaces that are exposed to the light.

"At PCL, ingenuity, safety and performance underpin everything we do. We saw an opportunity to leverage our experience and produce an affordable, best in class product for our clients and the citizens within the communities in which we live," said Bob Hopfenberg, vice president, national business development. "The pandemic has changed the way we live and the need for clean products handled by multiple users will be with us forever. That is why we are so excited to introduce the PURE Portal which utilizes Far-UV light technology to effectively remove COVID-19 and other pathogens from surfaces within seconds."

Through independent laboratory analysis, PCL confirmed that FAR-UV light will achieve 99.9% deactivation of pathogens safely, quickly, without damaging surfaces it contacts and no byproduct to deal with. The module is installed within hours and the lamp life is warranted for three years. PCL and Sterilray™ are deploying proof of concept modules in the United States and Canada, with positive customer reviews.

PURE Portal has multiple use cases, including surface pathogen deactivation of retail, airport and medical carts, baskets, luggage, backpacks, briefcases and any other products needing sanitization.

