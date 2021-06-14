Getting A New Customer Can Feel Like Speed Dating

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new potential customer logs onto a search engine and types in your company name; the clock is ticking, and you now have the shortest amount of time to create the biggest impact.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new potential customer logs onto a search engine and types in your company name; the clock is ticking, and you now have the shortest amount of time to create the biggest impact. "In my mind, that can truly feel like Speed dating," stated Upuia Ahkiong, founder of Kua Body Studios. "Our strong Google reviews, I know have brought us in new clients," Upuia further explained, "I know the value of a review."

Upuia Ahkiong has previous experience with Google, Inc. prior to her entrepreneurial launches and wants to make sure other business owners know the value of the simple gesture of asking for a review. "I know clients can forget, but a simple ask afterwards has helped me and hopefully others. I have worked hard to follow up and make sure clients understand the value of my future they hold with that review," Upuia expressed. Google Reviews have power and so does an entrepreneur who focuses on obtaining them.

Upuia Ahkiong feels so strongly about this value that one of her companies, WELA is offering an online course on June 21 st. to business owners about how to bring more value to your business on Google as well as guest speaker Amy Konary of Zuora on subscription business strategies. Could a subscription be an offering to provide you and your company additional income?

A personal reminder that their review matters and can make a great impact on your business.

WELA ( Women Entrepreneurs Launch) is a grassroots not for profit women's entrepreneur business organization. It was founded in 2016 in CA and has grown to embrace beyond city boundaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently offering women entrepreneur workshops partnered with Google. The next online event is set for Monday, June 21 where attendees will learn how to use Google tools for marketing, obtaining reviews, leverage online space for their business and Zuora's subscription economy. Attendees can sign-up at WELA.

Contact: Jessica Gize260-255-0077 312067@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getting-a-new-customer-can-feel-like-speed-dating-301311491.html

SOURCE Upuia Ahkiong