GetSwift To Participate In Fireside Chat With IPO Edge And The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association On Thursday, Oct. 28 At 2:00pm ET

GetSwift Limited (NEO: GSW) ("GetSwift" or the "Company"), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association and IPO Edge on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at...

GetSwift Limited (NEO: GSW)("GetSwift" or the "Company"), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association and IPO Edge on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:00pm ET to discuss the company's new Canadian listing, Covid's impact on the future of delivery, along with global growth partnerships and business development across restaurants and other sectors.

GetSwift Chief Executive Officer Bane Hunter, President and Co-Founder Joel MacDonald and Chief Operating Officer Rob Bardunias will join the event, which will include an audience Q&A and run approximately one hour. Interested shareholders can submit their questions ahead of the event via email to editor@ipo-edge.com.

To register for the event, please click here.

About GetSwift Limited

Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the " GetSwift Offering "). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol "GSW".

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005316/en/