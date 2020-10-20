GetSetUp Partners With Michigan Department Of Health And Human Services To Make Its Interactive Learning Platform Accessible To 2.5 Million Older Adults

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSetUp, a new interactive video platform where older adults better their lives through the pursuit of learning, has partnered with The Aging & Adult Services Agency at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to make its interactive learning platform available to the state's 2.5 million older adults.

GetSetUp believes that life-long learning is an essential benefit for older adults, just like physical fitness. Through the initiative, which is supported in part by the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, GetSetUp.io will facilitate real-time, engaging learning experiences that range from teaching everyday technical skills to enrichment-focused courses taught by expert instructors. Classes will be accessible 10 hours a day to make it easy for Michiganders to attend classes anytime they desire, and from the comfort and safety of their homes, for free, over the next six months.

"Nearly one-third of the nation's aging population experiences loneliness and/or social isolation, which puts them at greater risk for serious physical and mental conditions," said David Ko, Co-founder of Ripple Health and former executive at UnitedHealthcare Group. "By making GetSetUp.io available as a health benefit to older adults in the state, MDHHS is embracing the power of continuous learning to engage citizens, encourage a better sense of self, and improve health outcomes, which helps to reduce costs."

GetSetUp.io has helped older adults become more comfortable with technology so they can manage their own health and wellness, as well as explore their creative side and learn. Community members are spending on average two to ten hours a week on GetSetUp.io, learning and engaging with peers over Zoom about topics that range from video conferencing with family members, to telehealth visits with physicians, and understanding important Medicare Enrollment information and providers.

"Older adults are at greater risk for complications related to coronavirus and have had to follow public health guidelines closely, including social distancing. We see GetSetUp as a way to help empower older adults and help them reconnect using technology. We are thankful for the support from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund for this project," said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director, Aging and Adult Services Agency at MDHHS.

In 2021, as Medicare Plans and State Governments offer additional types of supplemental benefits for older adults to enable home-based care services, the need for virtual education options will increase significantly. GetSetUp is scaling its learning and video platform to optimize for personalized content and socialization.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the MDHHS and provide Michigan with a scalable way to make life-long learning part of its offerings that enable better health and wellness in older adults," said Lawrence Kosick, Co-founder at GetSetUp. "We look forward to working with MDHHS and other states, health plans, care providers, and employers dedicated to helping more than 100 million older adults stay active, engaged, and reimagine themselves in a way that is safe, fun, and interactive."

