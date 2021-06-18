GetMyDNA Receives EUA For Retail And Bulk Purchase Of COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

COVINGTON, Ky., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer travel ramps up and employees return to work, COVID-19 testing and reporting just got easier with GetMyDNA's DTC test kit, which is now available not only online, but also for bulk orders and retail...

COVINGTON, Ky., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer travel ramps up and employees return to work, COVID-19 testing and reporting just got easier with GetMyDNA's DTC test kit, which is now available not only online, but also for bulk orders and retail purchase. GetMyDNA's easy to read report is delivered the same day the lab receives the sample 99% of the time, providing the perfect solution for fast, reliable gold standard PCR COVID-19 testing. All samples are processed in CLIA Certified and CAP Accredited full-service laboratory, Gravity Diagnostics.

How It Works

The GetMyDNA COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC is an FDA-authorized mail-in home collection test kit for COVID-19 and is available for individuals 18 years and older in all 50 U.S. states. This test provides the gold-standard anterior nasal swab PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test that checks for genetic material produced by the virus and can determine whether an asymptomatic or symptomatic individual is infected with COVID-19. A PCR test is a highly reliable, high-complexity laboratory test. The test will be available for order online at getmydna.com at $99 a kit with free overnight shipping both ways, or for retailer/bulk purchase with customized solutions and pricing available.

"After founding Gravity Diagnostics in 2016, a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory licensed in all 50 states, we founded our home-testing diagnostics company, GetMyDNA, in 2018. Our intention was always that home-testing solutions and telemedicine would have an important place in the future of healthcare and empower individuals to take more control over their health and wellness. We are thrilled to launch our direct-to-consumer COVID-19 home solution to serve more populations in need of accurate, timely testing as we all navigate back to work, back to school, and back to life. This is just the beginning of what we foresee GetMyDNA being able to do for consumers in all 50 states," said Julie Brazil, co-founder, and chief operating officer of Gravity Diagnostics and GetMyDNA.

An essential aspect of at-home testing is the ability to have accurate and timely results. GetMyDNA provides overnight shipping both ways while offering a competitive price. GetMyDNA is powered by Gravity Diagnostics, a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory that provides same-day results for 99% of samples received.

About GetMyDNA

GetMyDNA provides affordable and reliable diagnostic home-testing solutions backed by telemedicine across the U.S. GetMyDNA is currently focused on providing gold-standard PCR COVID-19 testing and results through their FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC. Later this year, the company will be launching a suite of additional home testing solutions, namely a Pharmacogenomics (PGx) kit, which inspired the name GetMyDNA. Learn more at getmydna.com.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a full-service state-of-the-art CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Sexually Transmitted Infections. They are an advocate for physicians, patients, and their communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently services over 750 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

