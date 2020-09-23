Get That Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G On Us At T-Mobile

Everyone's a fan of free. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) 5G is coming to the Un-carrier, and T-Mobile customers can snap it up for the low, low price of F-to the REE, with just the sales tax.

Everyone's a fan of free. T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report today announced that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) 5G is coming to the Un-carrier, and T-Mobile customers can snap it up for the low, low price of F-to the REE, with just the sales tax. The Un-carrier is serving up sweet savings for new and existing customers … all on the nation's largest 5G network:

Get a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G On Us with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line or switching to T-Mobile Get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or any of the latest Samsung 5G flagship smartphones with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device

At T-Mobile, customers never have to choose between a great network and a great value. Available for pre-order starting September 25, the new smartphone lights up T-Mobile's low and mid band 5G (600 MHz and 2.5 GHz) on the first and largest nationwide 5G network in the US. T-Mobile's 5G network covers over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And thanks to the Un-carrier's massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that's 7.5X faster than today's average LTE speeds.

Today, staying connected without breaking the bank is more important than ever. And the latest smartphone from Samsung, brings a more affordable alternative to the flagship Galaxy S20 smartphone but is still packed with all the "fan favorite" features. With a 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, next-generation triple rear camera and 32 MP front facing camera, customers can capture all the photos of that socially-distanced backyard happy hour. And the all-day 4,500 mAh battery offers Super-Fast Charging to help keep them connected when that happy hour turns plural. Check out the unboxing video to see it in action, here.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for pre-order at T-Mobile starting September 25 and will be at T-Mobile in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender and in select Metro by T-Mobile stores in Cloud Navy starting on October 2. T-Mobile customers can take advantage of all those sweet offers above or pick it up for $29.17/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $699.99) — all for 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile's no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

And customers really looking for value can get that FREE Galaxy S20 FE 5G offer, put it on T-Mobile Essentials and get the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts and score weekly free stuff from T-Mobile Tuesdays, plus Scam Shield. Or choose T-Mobile's Magenta plan and get taxes and fees included and Netflix or Quibi on us for families. For more information on T-Mobile plans, go here.

To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and available offers at T-Mobile, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/samsung-galaxy-s20-fe-5g or sign up for these deals in your local store or by calling 1-800-937-8997. For more details at Metro, visit metrobyt-mobile.com.

Limited time offer; subject to change. If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits you may owe up to the full value of your device ($699.99); if cancelling your account you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. $10 SIM card and $20 support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing for credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 On Us Galaxy S20 FE 5G per account. Not combinable with some offers (e.g. Carrier Freedom). 5G coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature, see t-mobile.com.

Display: Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.4" accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens. Battery: Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. Charging: When using 25W charger, sold separately. 15W charger included in the box.

