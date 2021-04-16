Get Real-Time Data With Vutility's PulseDrop

SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of helping companies extract valuable energy-usage data from meters worldwide, Vutility announced its newest product - the PulseDrop™. An easy-to-install, battery-operated IoT device that transforms any dry-pulse meter into a powerful hub for gaining access to critical information.

"[PulseDrop] is a very simplistic solution," said Abhay Ambati, senior vice president of technology services at Logical Buildings. The fact that the PulseDrop is battery-operated was an advantage for companies like Logical Buildings. "The battery is even better because we don't need a licensed electrician," he said.

Instead of getting data every 45 to 60 days during a normal billing cycle, companies can now easily access data on a more granular level. The PulseDrop can be configured to transmit data at any interval from minute-by-minute to annually.

"Our customers who beta-tested the PulseDrop saw incredible results," said Kayden Holt, director of sales. "By having the convenience to access usage data at any interval, our customers are making informed decisions on building management, tenant billing, and sustainability benchmarks. Vutility's PulseDrop is a great solution that's a fraction of the cost of a traditional dry-pulse measurement reader."

The data acquired by the PulseDrop is sent to Vutility's cloud infrastructure through LoRaWAN and can be accessed through the company's visualization platform or through APIs.

"We're excited for the PulseDrop and how it helps our customers gain data," said Chief Executive Officer Matt Barber. "As we build out the Vutility solution, the PulseDrop allows our customers to extract insights from traditional meters and transform those meters into an IoT device."

The PulseDrop boasts up to a 20-year battery life and can withstand climates worldwide from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius.

"If you are able to get data in real-time, it unlocks a whole host of opportunities that range from simple energy benchmarking and sustainability reporting to participating in electric grid programs that are revenue-generating," Ambati said.

Learn more about the PulseDrop at https://vutility.co/solutions/pulsedrop/

Vutility is the leading provider of real-time, high-resolution, energy monitoring solutions - enabling businesses to optimize their energy consumption and improve operational efficiencies. Using its innovative and affordable technology, companies across a range of retail and commercial industries gain relevant and timely insights into their energy usage. Learn more at www.vutility.co.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-real-time-data-with-vutilitys-pulsedrop-301270879.html

SOURCE Vutility