Get Ready To ROAR. Nittany Nation's Ultimate Energy Challenge

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This football season, we're putting Nittany Nation's notoriously electric stadium energy to the test with the Roar Tracker powered by KCF Technologies.

KCF Technologies, Official Industrial Innovation Partner of Penn State Athletics, has partnered with Penn State Football and Penn State Sports Properties to bring you the ultimate in-depth look at the infamous "ROAR" generated inside Beaver Stadium on game day. By installing cutting-edge technology used in manufacturing facilities across the globe, we'll get a peek into how much of an intimidating impact Nittany Lion fans make when they get on their feet.

The much-anticipated return of college football is finally in the air in Happy Valley. Penn State fans are known for being some of the loudest fans in The Big Ten and the entire nation. Now, with Roar Tracker powered by KCF Technologies, they'll have proof.

Penn State Football returns to a Beaver Stadium equipped with KCF Technologies' rugged magnetic sensors, called "V3s," deployed throughout fan sections. They will capture thousands of data points during games, including vibration, temperature, and sound bites. Traditionally used for critical machine health monitoring in manufacturing and industrial facilities, these sensors will be picking up Beaver Stadium's seismic activity as it happens. Every chant, stomp, and note of "Zombie Nation" will be collected and available at www.kcftech.com following the game.

For KCF Technologies CEO and Co-Founder, Jeremy Frank, the partnership is unique for him for an additional reason. "My sophomore year as a Penn State engineer was Fall 1994 - the last Penn State undefeated season. The opportunity to engage in a way that directly impacts the energy of Beaver Stadium is beyond exciting - for me, for our company, and for the thousands of PSU alumni working for the customers we serve."

Not even a "Seven Nation Army" can hold us back. Get ready to ROAR!

KCF Technologies, Inc. is a rapidly growing technology company founded in 2000 by three PSU researchers, driven to advance American innovation through a unique combination of technology and people. KCF identifies machine health problems and delivers gritty solutions that make the industrial world safer, smarter, and more efficient. KCF is on a mission to elevate and empower our partners to optimize business operations for a future with zero downtime, zero waste, and zero injuries by 2030.

