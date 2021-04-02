Get Ready To Groove And Bust A Move -- LOL Surprise™ Is Bringing Dancing, Fierce Fashions And Dolls To Roblox

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LOL Surprise™, no. 1 Toy Property*, is moving into the Roblox world, bringing their fierce fashions, surprises and outrageous personalities to game play! The 'LOL Surprise™ Official Party,' a kid-safe digital game is available today on Roblox and is the first world of dolls to bring global, renowned and popular gaming influencers into the experience playing directly with fans! MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGAE), one of the largest privately-owned global toy companies, worked with go-to source for kidtech solutions, SuperAwesome to bring this one-of-a-kind, global game play experience to fans before it opened to the general public.

Fans can enjoy a free gaming experience that includes a wide range of features, including interactive doll characters, which allow players to mix and match LOL Surprise™ outfits and accessories, fun dance offs, surprising challenges with unlockable rewards, and more! Designed for co-play, the game seeks to engage parents in their children's play to create fun digital experiences for the whole family.

"LOL Surprise is a global phenomenon that continues to surprise and amaze fans with product innovations and novel ways to play," said Isaac Larian CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. "Newness and creativity are the driving forces behind the growth of the brand, and this gaming initiative will expand the LOL Surprise universe into a completely new world for our fans -- one that will bring our fans together while reinforcing our efforts to keep kids and parents safe."

Leading up to today's public launch, the LOL Surprise™ campaign offered kids a once in a lifetime chance to play online together with popular gaming influencers, in a secure experience powered by SuperAwesome's Game With Me tool for a limited time only. Developed by SuperAwesome's Gaming solutions team, Game With Me offers kids the money-can't-buy opportunity to play live with their favorite creators on secure, moderated servers. Fans also had the chance to provide their own insights and feedback on how to enhance and improve the game play, giving them a sense of pride and a platform to freely express their thoughts and opinions.

"Games are the next creative frontier for safe, authentic engagement with young audiences," said SuperAwesome CEO, Dylan Collins. "The campaign that Nick Walters and the SuperAwesome Gaming team designed with MGAE brings together a great game experience, the right creators, amazing co-play opportunities, and kid-safe amplification all delivered through our global platform. We're delighted to partner with MGAE on this project from strategy to execution and we couldn't be more excited about the future for projects such as this."

'LOL Surprise™ Official Party' has the best-in-class trust and safety features, going above and beyond Roblox's already-significant protections. Safety features include real-time AI moderation of comments and in-game chat, removal of in-game purchases to eliminate the risk of bill shock, daily compliance monitoring and dynamic moderation of problematic terms/words. Further, parents are also able to use Roblox's extensive menu of parental controls to configure an experience that's right for their child.

LOL Surprise™ has been the NO. 1 U.S. Toy Property* four years in a row. It is a global phenomenon that continues to 'surprise and amaze' fans with new products, experiences, and ways to connect with the brand. The newest LOL Surprise™ series to drop is LOL Surprise™ Dance, Dance, Dance!, which will be brought to life through the new LOL Surprise™ game.

To keep up with the latest LOL Surprise™ news, check out lolsurprise.com and follow the brand on Instagram (@lolsurprise) and Facebook (@lolsurprise).

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Bratz®, LaLaLoopsy™, Secret Crush ™, Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch, Rainbow High™, Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami, Rescue Tales™, VIRO Rides™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

About SuperAwesome

SuperAwesome is making the internet safer for kids. The company's kidtech platform enables safe, compliant digital engagement with kids and young teens around the world. SuperAwesome is used by hundreds of brands and thousands of developers to enable over 12.5B kid-safe transactions every month. Founded in 2013, the company was acquired by Epic Games in 2020. For more information please visit www.SuperAwesome.com .

