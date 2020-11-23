Get Ready To Gift

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) With a variety of personalities and interests likely on your holiday shopping list, finding the perfect gift for everyone can be a daunting task. Rather than spending countless hours browsing online or walking up and down store aisles, consider this array of gift ideas that can put you on the path toward successful shopping during a holiday season sure to be unlike any before it.

With more people spending time at home, gifts that can keep the house clean, showcase team spirit or provide a simple way to pass the time can be hits. Of course, you can also ship a tasty meal directly to a loved one's door or give that four-legged family member an extra special treat.

Find more holiday gift-giving inspiration at eLivingtoday.com.

A Tasteful Holiday Gift

Give the gift of flavor this holiday season with a full spread of Omaha Steaks favorites in one collection. Loaded with double-trimmed, famously fork-tender Butcher's Cut filet mignons, tender and crispy bacon-wrapped filet mignons, flavor-packed burgers, classic boneless pork chops, juicy boneless chicken breasts, gourmet jumbo franks, all-beef meatballs, a savory side and dessert, it's a memorable and delicious gift everyone can enjoy. Find more flavorful holiday gift ideas at omahasteaks.com.

The No. 1 Gift Pick

Give the sports fan in your life an authentic piece of collectible memorabilia to showcase his or her team spirit, such as this Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LIV MVP Dynasty Banner from Winning Streak Sports - The #1 Premium Licensed Product in Sports. Created to commemorate some of the greatest teams, schools and players, these limited-edition high stitch count banners, which are available framed or unframed, are made from 100% wool blend felt with iron-safe backing and include a hanging cord for easy display. Find more upscale, gift-worthy sports memorabilia at winningstreaksports.com.

A Riveting Read

Provide the bookworm in your life with a true thriller like "Pilate's Cross" by J. Alexander Greenwood, a murder mystery based on a true story. A sleepy college town in the middle of nowhere is just the fresh start John Pilate needs, but he didn't count on uncovering a deadly conspiracy. In over his head, Pilate risks it all to get to the truth in this tale exploding with action, crisp dialogue and quirky twists. Visit amazon.com to find the book.

Count Down to the Holidays with Your Pet

Add more happiness to your pet's holiday season with an option like this Merry & Bright Holiday Deck The Howls with Cookies Advent Calendar Dog Treat, which is available at PetSmart. Your dog has been good all year, so don't forget to include him or her in the holiday countdown with an advent calendar of his or her own. Find more holiday gift ideas for your pets at petsmart.com.

Give the Gift of Time

Gifting your family a vacuum-and-mop-in-one like the DEEBOT T8 allows you to enjoy the holidays and leave the cleaning to the robot. It provides hands-free cleaning and removes 99.26% of bacteria with its patented OZMO Mopping System. With no pre-cleaning needed and a runtime of more than three hours, it also detects obstacles with accuracy to avoid collisions and getting stuck. Learn more at ecovacs.com/us.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (Gifts by holiday tree)

