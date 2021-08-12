Get Outside With Fresh Grilled Flavors

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) When bright, sunny days offer opportunities to take it outside for a celebration or casual weeknight dinner, take advantage with the fresh flavors of grilled fare. Good food and good company can combine for a meal to remember with loved ones while enjoying the outdoors.

Try taking your grilling game to the next level with Atkins Ranch grass fed ground lamb - available at Whole Foods Market - for lean, delicate flavor perfect for burgers, skewers, meatballs and sausages. Grass fed lamb is a versatile option that's easy to cook, even on the grill - simply treat it the way you would beef.

If you're new to cooking lamb, consider these Grilled Lamb Burgers that showcase 100% grass-fed lamb topped with a light herb salad, sliced tomato and yogurt sauce on a brioche bun. Or you can combine a robust herb dipping sauce with Lamb Meatball and Veggie Skewers for a customizable meal hot off the grates.

Lamb Meatball and Veggie Skewers with Herb SauceTotal time: 1 hour, 30 minutes Yield: 6 skewers

6 wooden skewers1 pound Atkins Ranch ground lamb2 large eggs2/3 cup Italian breadcrumbs 1 teaspoon olive oil1/2 cup finely minced yellow onion1 clove minced garlic1/4 teaspoon coriander seeds, crushed1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes1/2 teaspoon kosher salt freshly ground black pepper, to taste1 medium red onion, cut into 1-inch stacks1 medium green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch stacks1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch stacks

Herb Sauce:1 cup flat leaf parsley2 teaspoons fresh rosemary leaves, minced2 tablespoons capers1 lemon, juice only2 cloves garlic 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil grilled Italian bread, for serving

Soak skewers in water 10 minutes.

In large bowl, break apart ground lamb; add whisked eggs and breadcrumbs.

In small saute pan, add olive oil then saute yellow onion, garlic clove, coriander seeds, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, to taste, about 5 minutes, until onion is translucent and spices are fragrant. Add to bowl with lamb. Mix until combined and form into roughly 1 1/2-ounce balls.

Add meatballs to skewers, alternating with onions and peppers. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to ensure meatballs hold together during grilling.

To make herb sauce: In immersion blender, blend parsley, rosemary, capers, lemon juice, garlic and olive oil until smooth. Refrigerate until serving.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Grill skewers about 3 minutes on each side, or until meatballs reach 150 F internal temperature. Rest 5 minutes. Serve with dipping sauce and grilled Italian bread.

Grilled Lamb BurgersTotal time: 1 hour, 20 minutesServings: 4

1 1/2 pounds Atkins Ranch ground lamb1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Spread:2/3 cup full-fat Greek yogurt1 clove raw garlic, grated1/3 cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salad:1 small English cucumber, thinly sliced2 green onions, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill1/4 cup microgreens2 tablespoons lemon juice1 teaspoon lemon zest2 teaspoons olive oil4 brioche buns1 medium tomato, sliced into rounds

Gently divide lamb into four parts, 6 ounces each, and shape into rounds slightly larger than buns. Place covered in refrigerator, 1 hour.

To make yogurt sauce: In small bowl, mix yogurt, garlic, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard; refrigerate until ready to assemble burgers.

To make salad: In medium bowl, mix cucumber, onions, parsley, mint leaves, dill, microgreens, lemon juice, lemon zest and olive oil; refrigerate until ready to assemble burgers.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat with direct and indirect zones. Salt patties then add to grill, cooking about 6 minutes on each side until internal temperature reaches 150 F. As patties near this temperature, or start to brown, move to indirect zone to regulate doneness. Transfer to plate and let rest about 5 minutes.

To build burgers, add dollop of yogurt spread to bottom buns. Top each with tomato slice, lamb burger, herb salad and top bun.

