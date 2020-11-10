Get Noticed This Singles Day With Your Stylish New Companion

11 reasons why the new OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G is your best choice to celebrate 11.11

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While couples enjoy Valentine's Day and Anniversaries, people without significant others have a great opportunity to celebrate being single on 11 th November every year. Originating in China in the 1990s, 'Singles Day' quickly turned into one of the biggest events across the world as single people would celebrate their individuality by pampering themselves with gifts and treats.

Keeping with the spirit of the occasion, the perfect companion for Singles Day is one that 'let's you be you'. The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G smartphone - flagship of the recently launched all-new OPPO Reno4 Series - is packed with tools and features to celebrate 11.11 with a great day and night about town.

Here are 11 reasons why Reno4 Pro 5G is the perfect Singles Day companion:

1. Built for the trendy user, OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G is the phone to be seen with. It is slim and lightweight for a comfortable grip, and comes in two striking colors. The Galactic Blue is jointly innovated with Pantone Color Institute and enhanced by OPPO's patented Reno Glow diamond-cutting technique. There's also Space Black - a dark color with specially designed monogram that appears mysteriously translucent under light.

2. If you decide to curl up with a great movie or binge watch your favorite series on your phone, OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 12GB of RAM + 256GB of ROM will ensure a lag-free experience. The vibrant AMOLED 6.5 inch, 3D curved, 90Hz Borderless Sense screen makes for comfortable viewing. So, lie back and relax,

3. Immerse yourself in a realm of peace with OPPO Relax app's comforting nature sounds. Invoke your inner karma with deep breathing to soothing white noise and ambient sounds with Dolby Atmos® Dual Stereo Speakers.

4. If you prefer the outdoors, the pleasant weather gives you a world of options. OPPO's handy Decision Spinner can help you solve the problem of too many choices by randomly selecting your destination for 11.11 from a customized roulette. Pre-set your mood with upbeat tracks from the music library - the huge 256GB storage capacity of OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G can accommodate playlists for every mood. Then, set your course on the maps app and you are ready to uncover a new you.

5. Make your day memorable and don't forget to capture your memories. You won't miss a thing with OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's four camera lenses - a 48MP main camera, a custom-built Sony 12MP ultra wide-angle video lens, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 32MP selfie camera. Take a vlog walking past your favorite spots using the Front Steady Video mode, which provides powerful image stabilization to smoothen out any rumbles.

6. Enjoy a refreshing change with a companion who is not just efficient but also truly understands you. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's AI APP Preloading feature intelligently predicts what app you will use next and preloads it for you so that it opens faster and saves time.

7. Celebrate being single by pushing yourself to discover new experiences. Explore places outside the city limits and away from the hustle and bustle. No matter where you go, your trusty Singles Day companion, will make sure you are connected all the way. OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G adopts the 360° Surround Antenna 2.0, smart antenna switching, and intelligent network selection technology to ensure a stable 5G network connection. This function can adjust the layout of the 4G/5G antenna, optimize the network connection under a weak signal environment, and improve the upload and download speed of the 5G network.

8. OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G will do anything to be there for you; even at 5% battery, the phone's Super Power Saving Mode allows 77 minutes of calls, 100 short videos, 100 selfies or 90 mins of texting. At superfast charging speeds, a short 36-minute break will get Reno4 Pro 5G's battery up to full charge and you are back in action again.

9. There is nothing more peaceful than watching a sunset. Capture your best one yet for Instagram using OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's laser detection auto-focus (LDAF) that gathers more light in a shorter time, making it ideal for shooting at dusk.

10. Push the boundaries of your video creativity with OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's Cinematic Mode and allow the phone's advanced imaging technology to unlock the best 'you'. For beginners, there is a Soloop app with a range of tools that enable cinematic filters, smart editing and even mark beats editing to make your videos impressive.

11. As the city lights up, make your night alive with OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's Ultra Night Video Algorithm that drastically improves the brightness of videos while retaining vibrant colors and clarity despite extremely low-light conditions. The city's landmarks provide ample opportunity to create beautifully bright night videos with a Live HDR video algorithm that keeps the subject well-lit even against the light. If you are winding down Singles Day celebrations indoors, OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G's Ultra Dark mode and Ultra Night Selfie Mode help you capture stunning photos and selfies, for the ultimate celebration of you.

OPPO Reno4 Pro 5 is available at key retailers and e-commerce platform across the UAE, priced at AED 2,499. Get your ultimate companion and get set to celebrate the best you this Singles Day.

