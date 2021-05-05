Get Healthy-Looking Skin Just In Time For Summer With Country Life Vitamins' Latest Launch, Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Country Life Vitamins introduces Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™to its wide range of vitamin & supplement offerings, so people everywhere can help get their glow on! Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™ is the first in North America to use Skin-Cera®, clinically studied ceramides from the Konjac root, shown to improve hyperpigmentation, balance oiliness, alleviate dryness and clear whiteheads and blackheads.* Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™ helps to enhance your skin just in time for sunny days ahead.*

While many skincare products commonly use ceramides derived from rice or wheat, CeraClear™ is powered by ceramides found in the konjac root that act as a non-drying, non-cystic acne clearing solution and assist in maintaining a healthy complexion.* Formulated for clearer skin, the vegan beauty supplement can show results in as little as six weeks.Δ

"When we created this particular formula, we wanted to make a versatile supplement that everyone could benefit from, while also ensuring that it targeted the specific skin care needs of our customers," said Dr. Audrey Ross, Senior National Educator at Country Life Vitamins. "Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™ is a product that can truly be used by anyone - both men & women, teens & adults, those who have oily skin or dry skin, and we're excited to see the individual effects that they experience during the process."

As we dare to go bare for the summer - makeup-free, that is - one clinical strength capsule twice a day will leave skin looking and feeling beautiful from within. Results may be even more effective when taken with Country Life fan-favorite, Maxi-Skin® Rescue™ , a vegan fruit-based formula that provides 5 in 1 benefits for even skin tone and increased elasticity.* Skip the complicated multi-step skincare routine and opt for a duo that offers an easy yet effective beauty ritual to help replenish skin from the inside out. Better yet, both products are certified gluten-free.

The launch of Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™ marks a continued expansion into vegan beauty and represents the brand's commitment to individualized health and wellness needs. Rounding out Country Life's roster of beauty and skincare products, such as High Potency Biotin , Maxi-Hair® Plus and Maxi-Collagen® 7000 Powder , Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™ is the new go-to in self-care for effortless-looking skin.

Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™ is now available on countrylifevitamins.com for a suggested retail price of $19.49 for a 30-day supply. For more information, visit @countrylifevitamins .

About Country Life VitaminsCountry Life Vitamins has been dedicated to providing consumers with nutritional and lifestyle products for 50 years. With the goal of empowering individuals on their personal journeys, the team at Country Life Vitamins has made it their mission to offer the supplementation necessary to live a more fulfilling life. For decades, Country Life Vitamins has been a leading source for wellness education and a trusted shop for natural products that are ethically made with the highest quality raw ingredients and proud to be backed by the B-Corp standard. From multi-vitamins and minerals to fitness optimization and skincare, Country Life Vitamins celebrates inclusivity, individuality and ultimately provides consumers with the tools-and encouragement -to power their greatness in all facets of life.

Skin-Cera® is a registered trademark of Vidya Herbs, Inc. and used with permission.Skin-Cera® is protected by U.S. Patent No. 10,004,679.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ΔRandomized, single blind, placebo-controlled clinical study in 51 healthy women and men 18-60 years with a daily intake of 100 mg SkinCera™ for 6 weeks.

MEDIA CONTACTBullfrog + Baum Lily Stearns / Sasha Lampert CL@bullfrogandbaum.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-healthy-looking-skin-just-in-time-for-summer-with-country-life-vitamins-latest-launch-maxi-skin-ceraclear-301284634.html

SOURCE Country Life Vitamins