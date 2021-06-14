Get A Taste Of Melbourne & Victoria, Australia At Home

Craving a taste of Australia amid border closures? Bring the best of Victoria home with companies and products that are available for purchase and shipping in the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria - the Australian state home to bustling Melbourne, diverse wine regions, rugged mountains and quaint seaside towns - may not be open to international visitors just yet, but many Victorian products are available for purchase in the U.S. To help keep the dream of an Australian adventure alive, travelers and dreamers can get a piece of Australia from a comprehensive list of local vendors and products available for purchase here in the States or through direct shipping.

This summer, Americans can enjoy a truly Australian wine and cheese spread with a few can't-miss local products, such as handmade farmhouse cheeses from Yarra Valley Dairy - with their Persian Fetta ranking as a local favorite. Premier olives & olive oil that are sustainably farmed only three hours from Melbourne are available from Mount Zero Olives, as well as the cult classic spread Vegemite, and even a few gourmet chocolates from Koko Black Chocolate - featuring new fruit flavors perfectly timed for U.S. summer.

Wine and liquor aficionados can find the best Australian pairings via Victoria's renowned wine regions and internationally available brands. A few long-awaited product launches that pair well with Victorian cheese include the Best's Great Western Bin No.1 Shiraz from Victoria's Shiraz Central region or Punt Road's 2021 Pinot Gris from the famed Yarra Valley. For an Australian nightcap try Four Pillars Gin's 2021 Limited Edition Bloody Shiraz Gin - a dry gin steeped with Yarra Valley Shiraz grapes, or Starward Whiskey's Nova - a single malt Australian whiskey. These spirits also offer the perfect base for a cocktail such as the Bloody Spritz or New World Sour.

For those looking for a day out on the town with an Australian flair, check out a few Victorian-owned and operated cafes and restaurants across the country. Pick up a morning cup of coffee or enjoy a brunch at Bluestone Lane, with locations across the U.S., - with the Australian go-to being the Aussie Flat White or Iced Latte, Little Collins Café in New York City - home to a 'Brekkie' menu, boasting Australian classics such as Vegemite toast, or Proud Mary, the iconic Melbourne coffee roaster, - located in Portland with an Austin location opening soon. For an afternoon or evening of fine dining, try Michelin star-rated Maude in Los Angeles from famed Melbourne native, Chef Curtis Stone - which offers a seasonal set menu with wine pairings inspired by the world's wine regions. And don't forget about Stone's other LA establishment, Gwen, who's on-site butcher shop not only serves the dining room, but also provides products for home chefs looking to try their hand at cooking the perfect cut!

And finally, what better way to compliment a Victoria-inspired summer day than with the perfect 'Aussie' look, including a Quicksilver swimsuit, a Keep Cup filled with a local brew, or a pair of Quay Australia sunnies.

Can't get enough Australia? Here is a full list of Victorian brands available to enjoy in the U.S.

Victorian Food & Drink Brands

American Restaurants/Cafes with Melbournian/Victorian Founders

Victorian Wineries & Distilleries

Other Brands with Melbourne Founders/Roots

For more resources and information about traveling to Victoria, visit www.visitvictoria.com.

Additional Information on Victoria, Australia:In many destinations, tourism is about ticking off a list of top attractions. But visiting Melbourne and Victoria is different. It's less about what you see and more about what you feel. And the best way to experience it is by exploring the depth and diversity of this incredible place in an immersive and authentic way. Melbourne is a city renowned for its superb restaurants, café culture, theatre and diverse art and cultural offerings and nightlife and is known as a stylish and contemporary city and a gateway to world class nature based experiences. Melbourne offers can't miss food and wine experiences and is home to an inventive food and wine culture. The unique blend of people, place and produce gives Melbourne/ Victoria an approach to food and wine experiences that are based in creativity and unencumbered by tradition. Visitors get a glimpse into why Melbourne has so many times been voted the most livable city in the world.

Victoria's compact size allows ease of travel around the state. A variety of tourism experiences are all within close proximity to Melbourne, including wineries, regional gourmet experiences and spectacular natural attractions. Some examples of key experiences are listed below:

www.visitmelbourne.com

