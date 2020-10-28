Gershman Mortgage Celebrates Historic Year

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gershman Mortgage is projected to close over $3 billion for the first time in the company's 65 year history.

Reflecting on this major milestone, Adam Mason, President of Gershman's Residential Lending Division, said, "Gershman Mortgage is a stabilizing force in a complex and often chaotic industry, and we are fortunate to have served generation after generation of borrowers. We are able to celebrate this milestone because of our hard-working, loyal, and talented workforce. Our employees are the lifeblood of our success."

In 1955, Gershman Mortgage was founded by Mr. Solon Gershman in St. Louis and over the years, it has grown into a company of over 275 mortgage professionals located in 30 locations and licensed to originate residential loans in 13 states and commercial loans in all 50 States and U.S. Territories.

In addition to its residential lending platform, Gershman also finances and services loans for multifamily apartment complexes and healthcare facilities nationwide. With a servicing portfolio that exceeds $3 billion, Gershman has been actively financing these types of projects nationwide for six decades.

"These are exciting times at Gershman Mortgage as we continue to grow and evolve our organization, while remaining faithful to our customer-centric approach. Our future is very bright, and we look forward to serving our customers for many, many years to come," says Bruce Sandweiss, President of the Multifamily and Healthcare Lending Division.

The team at Gershman Mortgage has an entrepreneurial spirit and is focused on continuing to provide a first-class experience for its borrowers by always listening to their needs, through innovation and technology, and remembering that human interaction is vital to differentiating itself from their competitors. Gershman Mortgage is motivated and looking forward to what its future holds.

About Gershman: Gershman Mortgage is among the largest mortgage companies in the Midwest, licensed in 13 states, with offices in 8. The company was founded in St. Louis, MO by Solon Gershman in 1955. Since then, the company has grown to be one of the only independently-owned and operated mortgage companies nationwide offering residential, multifamily apartment and healthcare facility financing. Gershman Mortgage is a customer-centric company devoted to creating and maintaining long-lasting relationships with our customers.

NMLS #138063 16253 Swingley Ridge Road Suite 400 Chesterfield, MO 63017 (800) 457-2357 Equal Housing Lender. www.gershman.com

