Geron To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference.

The pre-recorded company presentation will be available beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on January 10, 2022 using the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/0a8abdcd-614c-42a5-86d4-1b5902e19d32 and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Geron's website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

