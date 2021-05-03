Geron To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 10, 2021

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021 via press release, which will be available on the Company's website at www.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021 via press release, which will be available on the Company's website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as recent events at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

A live, listen-only webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

Participants may access the conference call live via telephone by pre-registering online using the following link, http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2456438. Upon registration, a phone number, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID will be sent via email. This information will be needed in order to enter the conference call. Participants are advised to pre-register at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

