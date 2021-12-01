Gerod W. King Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

WEDDINGTON, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerod W. King is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Coach/Trainer for his dedication to the Business Coaching industry and in recognition of his exceptional work at his private practice, Gerod King and Associates LLC (GKA).

To begin his career, Mr. King attended North Carolina Central University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration. He then attended Seton Hall University, where he earned his Master's degree in Human Resources, Training, and Development.

Mr. King served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years, retiring at Fort Knox, KY in 2007. He is a veteran of the Bosnia Armed Conflict, where he served from 1997-1998. He has 14 years of military management experience to include seven years of senior management experience.

Mr. King served in the U.S. Justice Department for 29 years and retired in 2019. He has experience in criminal investigations, compliance investigations, project management, general HR, DEI, recruitment, public relations, training and development, and keynote speaking.

During his aforementioned careers, Mr. King acquired 20 years' experience in leadership development, training, and coaching. He has received many awards and acknowledgments for his exceptional work in the military and federal government.

Mr. King is an "Associate Certified Coach" (ACC), and member of the International Coach Federation (ICF). He is a certified John Maxwell Coach & Trainer, Hogan Assessment Certified, a Certified Diversity Recruiter, a Certified Law Enforcement Instructor, a Certified Army Instructor, and a Certified Army Small Group Facilitator.

After his careers, Mr. King founded "GKA" to provide executive coaching and leadership development to various professionals and leaders. He is a keynote speaker, talking to small groups as well as large assemblies. Mr. King has been featured and interviewed for his success in the coaching field. He is passionate about helping others change how they think, lead, and live through his private practice, Gerod King and Associates LLC.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife, Kathy, and his grandparents, Tommy and Grace King.

For more information, visit www.gerodkingandassociates.com.

