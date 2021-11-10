German IT Market (Services, Software & Hardware) Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025 With Potential Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "German IT Market (Services, Software & Hardware): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "German IT Market (Services, Software & Hardware): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German IT market is expected to record a value of US$129 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%, for the time period of 2021-2025.

Factors such as a growth in cloud computing services, an upsurge in information and communication technology (ICT) security, escalating demand for big data, growing penetration of Internet, growth in number of software and IT services companies and rapid urbanization is set to drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth could be challenged by a shortage of skilled IT workforce, shortage of skilled IT workforce and new security threats. A few notable trends may include rising adoption of internet of thing (IoT), growth in number of IT employees, escalating use of IT consultation services, expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and accelerating new technological trends.

Germany has been perceived as a leader in digital and technological spheres not only in Europe but worldwide. In Germany, the IT sector is growing through a remarkable evolutionally process. Companies in the IT sector are continuously innovating with their products in order to attract customers in the name of digitalization.

The German IT market has been segmented on to the basis of product type into IT services, software and IT Hardware. IT services dominate the IT industry in Germany as organizations are looking out more for third party IT professionals for the enhancement of in their technological capabilities.

In addition, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are exploring new avenues to generate revenue and enhance their operational efficiency, encouraging them to invest heavily in IT services.

Whereas, the software segment is also growing at a considerable pace with the rising adoption rate of IT solutions among organizations. While, rising deployment hardware systems across various industries are luring the growth of hardware segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction1.2 Characteristics of Information Technology (IT)1.3 Major Components of IT System1.4 Application Areas of IT1.5 Strategic Technology Trends

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rising Penetration of Digital Payment2.2 Influence on the E-Commerce Acceptance2.3 Adoption of E-learning Systems2.4 Germany's Digital Health Reforms in COVID-19

3. German Market Analysis

3.1 German IT Market by Value3.2 German IT Market Forecast by Value3.3 German IT Market by Product Type3.3.1 German IT Services Market by Value3.3.2 German IT Services Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 German Software Market by Value3.3.4 German Software Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 German IT Hardware Market by Value3.3.6 German IT Hardware Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Growth in Cloud Computing Services4.1.2 Upsurge in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Security4.1.3 Escalating Demand for Big Data4.1.4 Growing Penetration of Internet4.1.5 Growth in Number Software and IT Services Companies4.1.6 Rapid Urbanization4.2 Key Trends and Developments4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT)4.2.2 Growth in Number of IT Employees4.2.3 Escalating Use of IT Consultation Services4.2.4 Expansion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)4.2.5 Accelerating New Technological Trends4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Risk of Outsourcing4.3.2 Shortage of Skilled IT Workforce4.3.3 New Security Threats

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capital Comparison5.1.3 Market Share of IT Services Market by Top 10 Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview6.2 Financial Overview6.3 Business Strategies

Bachtle

Allgeier

Adesso

GFT Technologies

All for One Group

Cenit

