Gerber Technology Joins Forces To Donate 5,000 Gowns To Organizations In Need

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the significant rise of COVID-19 cases, Gerber Technology has launched an initiative to help local communities in need of protective gowns. In partnership with their network of manufacturers and charitable associations, RetailersUnited and Fashion For the Frontlines, Gerber is donating 5,000 Level 1 gowns to various organizations in need. The gowns are made of DuPont™ Tyvek® material that is specifically assigned to Gerber Technology for use in PPE (personal protective equipment) production. All of the gowns are being produced in U.S. factories to help keep local workforces employed.

Gerber has been committed to making PPE more widely available since the creation of their PPE Task Force in March 2020. Since then, the technology partner has helped over 1,700 companies pivot their supply chain for PPE production. Gerber estimates that it has empowered production of over 100 million gowns and 8 billion face coverings during the pandemic in 2020. Through their most recent gown donation efforts, Gerber will help ensure health organizations across the United States have access to high-quality, industry standard PPE to keep them safe.

The recipients of the gowns were determined by Gerber Technology jointly with non-for-profit organizations RetailersUnited and Fashion For the Frontlines. Since the early days of the pandemic in March, Gerber Technology has worked closely with both organizations. Fashion For the Frontlines' is focused on getting critical PPE to those in need on the frontlines in healthcare. RetailersUnited is focused on helping America reopen for business with a focus on the Retail Industry.

"We continue to see unmet needs of PPE across the U.S. in hospitals, healthcare systems, retailers, communities and more, but by simplifying the supply chain and producing more PPE domestically, these shortages will be mitigated," said Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research and Board Member of RetailersUnited . "We value our continued collaboration with Gerber Technology and thank them for this contribution. The recipient institutions play a vital role in their local communities. With the recent alarming spike in COVID cases, these gowns are desperately needed, especially by smaller organizations whose funds and access to PPE are more limited."

The recipients of the donated gowns include: NYC Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities for local distribution, Eger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Staten Island, NY, Housing Works, Inc. in Brooklyn, NY, and Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board in South Dakota.

"Our Native American communities are in desperate need of the right PPE to help protect the community," says Jo Overton, co-founder and director at Together on Turtle Island. "We are beyond thrilled to help facilitate this gown donation. Gowns have been from the beginning part of the broken supply chain and desperately needed."

"Every community is in great need of help as they continue to fight COVID-19, especially right now," said Karsten Newbury, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer at Gerber Technology. "We are proud to be doing our part to help frontline workers be safer as they perform critical services for their communities. We are grateful for the partnerships with the manufacturers who have done their part to produce personal protective equipment during this very difficult time."

"We were thrilled to connect with our generous friends and partners at Gerber Technology," said Sherri Barry, Owner of Arizona Fashion Source and Co-Founder of F.A.B.R.I.C. "As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a tremendous need for gowns by the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Board. Through our partnership with Gerber, we are able to successfully provide them with the number of gowns they need to operate safely."

About Gerber TechnologyGerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

About F.A.B.R.I.C.F.A.B.R.I.C.Tempe is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to provide apparel entrepreneurs with training, guidance, innovative industry resources, and access to no minimum manufacturing, so they can build sustainable fashion businesses domestically.

About RetailersUnitedWe are a passionate group of fashion industry-related firms and technology businesses. Our mission is to provide financial assistance to those in the retail industry who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Our objective is to fill the critical need to help those who have been impacted in the retail industry by reorienting manufacturing and supply chains toward essential needs, helping retailers run their businesses safely and keeping retailers in business. It is incumbent on those of us who have the skills, connections and platforms to put together solutions like RetailersUnited to help the Retail Industry move forward.

About Great Plains Tribal Health BoardEstablished in 1986, the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board (GPTCHB) is an organization representing the 18 tribal communities in the four-state region of South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.

Through public health practices and the formation of tribal partnerships, we work to improve the health of the American Indian peoples we serve by providing public health support and health care advocacy.

Serving as a liaison between the Great Plains Tribes and the various Health and Human Services divisions including the Great Plains Area Indian Health Service, GPTCHB works to reduce public health disparities and improve the health and wellness of the American Indian peoples who are members of the 18 Great Plains tribal nations and communities.

