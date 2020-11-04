Gerber Finance Launches Gerber

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Finance, a leading finance partner for companies experiencing accelerated growth, is expanding its portfolio and client offerings with the launch of Gerber+. This new division will service businesses seeking a higher level of funding ranging from $10 to $25 million. Gerber Finance currently focuses on facilities up to $10 million. Gerber is also announcing its first Gerber+ client, Molded Acoustical Products (MAP) of Easton, a full-service insulation manufacturing solutions company.

Gerber has established this new division alongside its parent company, eCapital Corp., ("eCapital"), a leading alternative finance provider, to help companies grow and achieve their mission by accelerating their access to capital. The new division will be led by Senior Vice President Entela Semini, who will serve as Northeast director of Gerber+.

Through Gerber+, Gerber Finance will bring its flexible lending and consultative, high touch service to more fast-growth companies who require higher-level financing. Companies seeking this level of funding will benefit from Gerber's ability to offer quick turnaround times - including closing and making accommodations quickly - along with personalized, white-glove service.

In September, the company also launched the Naturally Gerber Finance division, focused on the high-growth natural products industry. These new divisions will help Gerber further establish itself as a specialty lender offering asset-based lending (ABL) structures to specialized industries and high-growth companies.

"It's exciting to formalize our expanded offering with the support of eCapital for companies needing larger amounts of funding," said Jennifer Palmer, chief executive officer, Gerber Finance. "Not only can we provide capital up to $25 million, but we also act as a strategic partner with our extensive industry knowledge and the personalized support we are known for."

"We are excited to partner with Gerber Finance to help create this new division so that we can support the growth of companies seeking more substantial levels of funding," said Marius Silvasan, chief executive officer of eCapital Corp. "Gerber+ furthers the vision we share to provide personalized service, and we are happy to help expand Gerber's reach to help more businesses."

"We chose Gerber Finance because they were thorough and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire process," said John D'Amico Jr., president and chief executive officer, MAP of Easton. "Even with the Covid issues raging around us, they managed to push through the issues and close without a hitch. Huge thanks to the Gerber team for their hard work and support in making it happen."

About Gerber Finance Gerber Finance is the leading financing partner for companies experiencing accelerated growth. Its asset-based lending (ABL) structure allows companies to retain equity while driving sustainable profit. The company's flexibility, care, and tailored structures make them an ideal partner for companies with seasonality in their business. Gerber Finance is an eCapital Corp., company. For more information, please visit: https://www.gerberfinance.com /.

About eCapital Corp.eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States and Canada by accelerating their access to capital through alternative financing solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio company Gerber Finance, Inc. eCapital Corp., offers alternative finance solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital Corp. is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized funding to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

