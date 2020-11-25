GEP Wins Top Honors At Asia Pacific's Prestigious Procurement Success Awards

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that it has won Asia's prestigious Procurement Consultancy Project Award at the Asia Pacific Procurement Success Awards 2020, held recently in Shanghai.

GEP received the top consulting honor for transforming the procurement operations of a Fortune 500 manufacturer, delivering tens of millions in bottom-line savings from the company's spend of €700 million. Now in its second year, GEP has contributed more than the planned 10% cost savings and made significant improvements to the client's procurement operations through an integrated consulting, managed services and technology solution. By digitalizing the client's entire procurement operations with GEP SMART, the industry's leading cloud-native, source-to-pay platform, GEP established real-time, data-driven dashboards (control towers) to deliver and track savings.

"This award is an important acknowledgement of GEP's ability to integrate consulting, managed services and technology to significantly improve the financial performance of global companies on a sustainable basis throughout Asia," said Michael Seitz, vice president, GEP Consulting, China. "We're even more excited about the third year of this program, as we apply demand management, total cost of ownership management and strategic supplier partnerships to drive additional cost reduction, user satisfaction and compliance for our client."

GEP is the only firm globally that provides end-to-end procurement and supply chain strategy, managed services and technology solutions under one umbrella. That makes us the one-handshake solution for most of our clients' requirements. GEP manages approximately $200 billion in spend across 300+ direct and indirect categories for our clients worldwide.

Procurement Success Awards recognizes the most outstanding corporate procurement teams and projects in Asia. In 2020, it attracted hundreds of submissions from 13 countries from across the region. This award comes on the heels of GEP being named a finalist in Best Procurement Consultancy at the 14 th annual World Procurement Awards, hosted recently by Procurement Leaders in London. To learn more about why GEP won, visit https://www.gep.com/strategy/procurement-consulting.

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE ™, GEP STRATEGY ™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES ™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS Research, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

