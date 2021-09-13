GEP Named Leader In Supply Chain Technology By Noted Research Firm ALM

- GEP one of only three global consulting firms of nearly twenty to be cited for supply chain technology acumen and results

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, is a global leader in supply chain technology and digital transformation, according to a new report from well-regarded research firm ALM Intelligence, the ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research: Supply Chain 2021-2022. GEP was one of only three global consulting firms among 17 honored for its supply chain technology expertise and acumen.

"GEP works with clients to design the best approach to their supply chain needs," asserts the report. "An important difference for GEP is that its goals in supply chain extend beyond cost management to include optimizing operational performance, competitive advantage and overall growth.... GEP's three pillars of focus in supply chains are strategic alignment, optimization and resilience."

Visit https://www.gep.com/software/gep-nexxe to learn more about GEP's supply chain platform. GEP brings industry-leading software, forward-looking digital transformation services, and the deep industry expertise of our team of multinational, multidisciplinary professionals to drive clients' competitive advantage, resilience, agility, transparency and digital transformation to deliver cost savings and shareholder value. This assessment comes on the heels of GEP SMART™ being recognized as the "Best Procurement Software" for the second year in a row at the World Procurement awards, establishing GEP SOFTWARE™ as the gold standard for global organizations transforming procurement and supply chain operations.

A complimentary copy of the assessment is available here, detailing that GEP scored the highest ranks on ALM's impact scale in all five evaluation criteria for supply chain technology solution.

About ALM Pacesetter Research

ALM Pacesetter Research (APR) is a market research initiative of ALM Intelligence with an inclusive perspective of the professional services landscape. Rather than narrowly focusing on one segment of the market, APR covers a broader range that includes law, consulting, insurance, financial advisory, and other actors operating in the market defined by the research topic. For ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research: Supply Chain 2021-2022, the Pacesetter Advisory Council assesses nineteen providers' strategies and service offerings identified as Market Leaders for their ability to deliver client impact in today's ever-shifting supply chain environment. Additionally, the research and analysis provide insights into the competitive dynamics and service delivery trends, driving convergence across legal, management consulting, multiservice and technology providers.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

