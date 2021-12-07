Geoverse Partners With WCI Technologies On Private 5G Deployments For The Enterprise

Geoverse, a leading provider of private cellular solutions for property owners and enterprises, has announced its partnership with WCI Technologies, a market leader in the design and delivery of technology and connectivity platforms for some of the...

Geoverse, a leading provider of private cellular solutions for property owners and enterprises, has announced its partnership with WCI Technologies, a market leader in the design and delivery of technology and connectivity platforms for some of the largest energy, industrial, and hospitality brands in the world.

The Geoverse private cellular solution is a managed offering that can utilize both Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and 5G-ready licensed LTE spectrum for advanced connectivity that helps transform how and where staff and machines can securely operate in an increasingly mobile-first landscape. The availability of licensed spectrum can be an attractive complement to CBRS for unique use cases found in multiple verticals including enterprises, hospitality, telehealth, industrial and more. This combination of both shared and licensed spectrum is a notable differentiator for Geoverse.

As a Geoverse Partner, WCI can now offer a highly differentiated private cellular network as a core element in its telecommunications solution portfolio. Organizations benefit from having a scalable platform that can be tailored to their specific needs, while staff and customers experience an uninterrupted wireless experience. Private cellular networks provide secure indoor and outdoor coverage and the ability to seamlessly roam off-site for a private network without borders - another Geoverse differentiator. This is delivered in an easy-to-deploy model with unparalleled management that removes any support burden from the enterprise it serves.

"We're very excited to partner with WCI, which has a great reputation and extensive reach in the enterprise space, including the energy, healthcare and education sectors," Geoverse Chief Commercial Officer Bob Gault said. "More and more organizations are moving toward a hybrid or private approach to telecommunications to enhance the user experience and take better advantage of what 5G can ultimately offer. By cooperating with WCI, we can offer some truly unique solution expertise to enable some of the more forward-thinking private cellular customers and their use cases."

Businesses are increasingly embracing technology as a vehicle to drive change, transform the user experience, and ultimately gain a competitive advantage. Having WCI as a partner will enable Geoverse to connect with more organizations that can leverage its leading private cellular solution and related expertise to drive this change and boost their bottom line.

"By partnering with Geoverse, we will have the ability to advance relationship and technical project management to our enterprise customers nationwide. Geoverse provides effective system integration and deployment of licensed spectrum that we need to ensure positive customer experiences for these key verticals," said Robert Grosz, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, WCI.

About WCI

Headquartered in Houston, WCI is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. The company was the first technology service provider to hotels nationwide, beginning in 1974. Today, WCI is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video, data and connectivity services to some of the largest owners of energy, industrial and hospitality brands in the world. The company serves over 4,300 properties nationwide with nearly 600,000 rooms under management and over 300 million guest encounters per year. Learn more at onewci.com.

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a provider and operator of private cellular networks, offering turnkey solutions for enterprises, industry, and communities. The company's private LTE/5G networks — leveraging Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and licensed LTE spectrum — can interconnect with national and global mobile operators, delivering organizations of all types a private network without borders. The 5G-friendly solutions offer scalable performance and functionality, securely connecting users and devices while being a long-term platform for launching new use cases and innovation. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator in the U.S., is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), which has more than 30 years of experience building and managing cellular networks that serve enterprises, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005286/en/