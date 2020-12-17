Geoverse Announces Voice Connect Family To Deliver Integrated Voice Features For Private Cellular Networks

Helping businesses and communities drive economic growth through connectivity, Geoverse is announcing availability of its new Virtual Voice Connect (VVC) and Enterprise Voice Connect (EVC) solutions.

Helping businesses and communities drive economic growth through connectivity, Geoverse is announcing availability of its new Virtual Voice Connect (VVC) and Enterprise Voice Connect (EVC) solutions. These service options offer a host of easy-to-use cloud PBX features for enterprise users as an integrated component of the Geoverse private cellular network and build on the existing Voice over LTE (VoLTE) capabilities Geoverse already offers.

Enterprise Voice Connect is well suited for enterprises looking to augment an existing IP-PBX with new enhanced functionality extended to users' mobile devices. Virtual Voice Connect is for those organizations looking to easily and affordably rollout voice capabilities to their users for the first time.

As a cloud-based solution, Voice Connect also allows user devices to securely utilize these calling features on a national scale. In short, mobile enterprise subscribers can continue using them when they travel outside the boundaries of the physical office. Highly beneficial in today's remote office and work from home environments.

For ease of use, Voice Connect uses the native dialer on existing smartphones and related devices to provide a much simpler and superior user experience when compared to alternatives that typically require a separate application to use such functionality.

Geoverse, who already supports standard Voice over LTE (VoLTE) for delivery of high-quality voice calls for its cellular networks, builds on that to becomes the first to offer a 3GPP compliant, QoS enabled voice capability on their private networks, ensuring high quality, security, and global compatibility with networks and devices.

Voice Connect relies on an existing Geoverse powered cellular network but does not require any new network elements to be deployed. Combined, the integrated solution delivers scale, simplicity, and affordability offering enterprises of all sizes, and even those with existing IP PBX deployments, attractive options for better serving their voice service needs in a mobile first world.

Rod Nelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Geoverse, says, "We understand that enterprises increasingly rely on their networks to support a variety of advanced functionality to remain connected and conduct business, even for legacy services like voice calling, and going forward voice will continue to be an essential ingredient for many. With Enterprises adjusting to employees working remotely, VVC and EVC provide the advanced voice calling features they need to be productive. VVC and EVC make it easy to bundle voice service with our offerings without additional capital investment for the customer."

For Virtual Voice Connect Geoverse's initial partner to integrate into the platform is Alianza. Alianza's proven, scalable Cloud Communications Platform seamlessly delivers essential business voice features on enterprise mobile devices. The menu of available business features will only continue to be expanded.

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a mobile operator that provides comprehensive in-building cellular solutions to enable users and devices to roam across public carrier networks seamlessly and securely. The company's private 5G/LTE wireless network offering—using innovations like citizens broadband radio service (CBRS)—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, robust, and flexible network for private applications and high-performance coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator across the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (ATNI) - Get Report, a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating connectivity solutions for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

About Alianza

Alianza connects people. We do that by powering a feature-rich and robust suite of cloud communications products for service providers. We make it easy, highly profitable, and future-proof with our cloud native, agile software-as-a-service solution. Our cloud communications platform is a better way to deliver VoIP and unified communications, untangling service providers from the restraints of obsolete networks and accelerating innovation and growth. Alianza is powered by a team of experts that are obsessed with the customer experience and have a passion to transform communications delivery. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

