GeoVax To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers, announced today that Chairman, President and CEO David Dodd will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021, through close of business January 14, 2021. For those interested in viewing Mr. Dodd's presentation, registration can be accessed here.

The Company also announced that it will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered biopharmaceutical companies, investors and other interested parties through the one-on-one partnering system hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) during the J.P. Morgan conference week January 11-15, 2021. Registration can be accessed here.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancers using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying multiple vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within ( in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector. The goal of the GeoVax technology (GV-MVA-VLP TM) is to provide high efficacy in a single dose, without the need for additional immune response components ("adjuvants"), strong durability ("minimizing the need for boosters"), the highly-validated safety of MVA, minimal refrigeration requirements, and cost-effective manufacturing.

GeoVax's current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Sudan), HIV and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers. The Company has successfully completed six human clinical trials related to HIV, having designed a preventive HIV vaccine candidate to fight against the subtype of HIV prevalent in the geographic markets of the Americas, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia. Human clinical trials for this program are managed by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) with the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). GeoVax's HIV vaccine is also part of two separate collaborative efforts to apply its innovative approach toward a functional cure for HIV, addressing those already infected with HIV.

