GeoVax To Participate In The Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Symposium

Atlanta, GA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc . (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancers, announced today that it will be participating in the Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Symposium being held on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

During the event, the GeoVax management team will be conducting 1-on-1 investor meetings as part of the symposium. To request a meeting with management or for more information about the symposium, please contact AGP Events at agpevents@allianceg.com.

About GeoVax

GeoVax is a clinical-stage company developing vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer. GeoVax's current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Sudan), HIV and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers.

Through the Company's novel Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying multiple vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in vivo mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

GeoVax Labs, Inc.678-384-7220investor@geovax.com