GeoVax Presents Hemorrhagic Fever Vaccine Data At The World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress

Nonhuman Primate Testing of Sudan and Marburg Vaccine Candidates Demonstrates Efficacious Immune Response

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, presented data from ongoing studies of its investigational vaccines against hemorrhagic fevers (Sudan, Ebola, & Marburg) at the recent World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress, held November 30 - December 2 in San Diego, California. The presentation, titled " Design and Evaluation of Vaccines Against Hemorrhagic Fevers using the MVA-VLP Platform", was delivered by Mary Hauser, PhD, GeoVax Senior Scientist.

In her talk, Dr. Hauser discussed the preclinical efficacy of GeoVax's vaccines against Sudan (SUDV) and Marburg (MARV) viruses, two highly virulent filovirus strains that cause hemorrhagic fever. Using the GV-MVA-VLP TM platform, vaccines were engineered to express two proteins from the target pathogen resulting in the formation of virus-like particles that retain the native virus structure. Recent studies in lethal challenge guinea pig models demonstrated that GeoVax vaccines MVA-VLP-SUDV and MVA-VLP-MARV conferred 100% protection from death. These vaccines were subsequently evaluated in a rigorous cynomolgus macaque infectious challenge model. Vaccination protected nonhuman primates from viremia, weight loss and death following challenge with a dose of Sudan or Marburg virus that is lethal in nonvaccinated animals. Evaluation of immune responses following vaccination demonstrated presence of both neutralizing antibodies and functional T cells, indicating a breadth of responses that combine for optimal protection. Dr. Hauser's presentation is available on GeoVax's website at www.geovax.com/investors/events .

Mark Newman, PhD, GeoVax Chief Scientific Officer, commented, "The ability of vaccines based on the GV-MVA-VLP platform to induce protective immunity from such deadly pathogens is impressive. We believe these results support further development efforts with our partners and collaborators towards clinical evaluation to document safety and immunogenicity in humans."

This research project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds under a Preclinical Services Contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.

About the GV-MVA-VLP TM Platform

GeoVax's GV-MVA-VLP TM vaccine platform utilizes Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA), a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, that expresses proteins that assemble into virus-like particles (VLP) immunogens in the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated can mimic the virus production that occurs in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines can elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. The Company's portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property, stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families.

GeoVax's product pipeline includes ongoing human clinical trials in COVID-19, head and neck cancer, and HIV. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors.

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

