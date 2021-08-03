Geospark Analytics Announces Leadership Changes To Capitalize On Rapid Company Growth

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and Executive Chairman, Omar Balkissoon, will take on another role as the Chief Executive Officer. Balkissoon, both a visionary and technical expert, will lean on his 17 years of experience in tech startups to help lead Geospark Analytics through its next phase of growth. His primary focus will be ensuring continuous improvement of Hyperion, the company's artificial intelligence machine-learning product, and partnerships. Recruiting and retaining top talent are top priorities to continue to provide the best product and service to their clients.

"I firmly believe the best ideas win through mini experiments. With the next phase underway, having a creative process around the outcomes is key for customer success. Our customers are expecting continuous innovation, and this is how we define that," states Balkissoon.

The company also announces the promotion of the current Chief Operating Officer, John Goolgasian, to President and Chief Growth Officer. Goolgasian, with Geospark Analytics since its inception, spent the first four years growing the company's product offerings and government business.

"We are entering into what we call Phase III of our company, moving beyond concept and start-up to a true scale-up. As part of this evolution, we know the needs of the company are quickly shifting and I will be focusing on our long-term business agenda, corporate resilience, and growth across our public and private sectors," said Goolgasian.

This change follows the newly launched Control Risk partnership which Balkissoon and Goolgasian were instrumental in getting off the ground. Having already garnered significant interest from the commercial risk market, the partnership will be a significant driver of Geospark Analytics' strategic vision and growth moving forward

These two changes in leadership will ensure Geospark Analytics remains a leader in applied artificial intelligence in global threat and risk monitoring so their clients can make informed decisions quicker to protect their people, places, and investments.

ABOUT GEOSPARK ANALYTICSGeospark Analytics was founded in 2017 under the principle "information as it breaks is too late." We help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and provide risk intelligence forecasts. Hyperion, our AI-driven platform, gathers and analyzes risk and threat information using news, social media, economic indicators, governance indicators, travel warnings, weather, and other data from over 6.8M sources.

