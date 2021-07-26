Georgia Urology Appoints Bridgett Chasko As Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology - the largest urology practice in Atlanta - has appointed Bridgett Chasko as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Chasko has more than three decades in the healthcare industry, including 10 years as a Chief Financial Officer. She has a diverse background in for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare, including hospital systems with physician practices, long-term care facilities, and insurance plans. Chasko will be utilizing her unique experience to help guide Georgia Urology.

"To me, a CFO isn't someone who sits in a back office and does accounting," Chasko explains. "I look forward to working directly with Georgia Urology's strong leadership team to help us deliver better patient care and drive stronger financial performance."

Chasko is replacing retiring CFO Jason Shelnutt. Prior to that position, Shelnutt served as Georgia Urology's longtime Chief Executive Officer. Under Shelnutt's leadership, Georgia Urology experienced an unprecedented period of growth. Today the practice has more than 70 providers across more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers in the metro Atlanta area.

"I'm extremely grateful for having had the opportunity to work with such a wonderful leadership team," Shelnutt says. "We've done great things together, including quadrupling the size of the practice and creating a strong presence in the medical community. I'm confident Bridgett will do a fantastic job helping Georgia Urology continue to provide best-in-class urological care into the future."

To request an appointment with a Georgia Urology physician visit: GaUrology.com.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Atlanta. Georgia Urology has more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers. The practice is comprised of more than 70 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

Interviews are available upon request.

Contact: Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.678.770.9561 jwaterhouse@lenzmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-urology-appoints-bridgett-chasko-as-chief-financial-officer-301341021.html

SOURCE Georgia Urology